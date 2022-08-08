Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Hypoport SE
  News
  Summary
    HYQ   DE0005493365

HYPOPORT SE

(HYQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:30 2022-08-08 am EDT
235.90 EUR   +4.66%
01:06aHYPOPORT SE : strong revenue growth and earnings in the first half of 2022 in spite of uncertain market conditions
EQ
07/28HYPOPORT AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/25HYPOPORT Q2 2022 : revenue up by 20 per cent to 126 million and EBIT increase of 35 per cent to 13 million
EQ
Hypoport : Presentation Interim Report first six month 2022

08/08/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Hypoport SE

Results H1 2022

Our mission

Digitalisation of the

credit, real-estate and insurance industries

Credit industry

Real-estate industry

Insurance industry

Hypoport SE, results H1 2022

2

Hypoport - a network of technology companies

Revenue in H1 2022 by segment

STAR-

BAUFI

POOL

QUALITY

NEX

POOL

GENO

PACE

Insurance industry

€29 mn

SMART

FINMAS

INSURTECH

EUROPACE

ePension

funding-

REM

port

CAPITAL

VALUE

AG

DR. KLEIN

FIO

PRIVATE CLIENTS

Private Clients

DR. KLEIN

€78 mn

MiSe

WOWI

PRoM

Credit industry

€120 mn

Real-estate industry

€35 mn

Hypoport SE, results H1 2022

3

Hypoport again grows faster than the overall market

Results H1 2022

Key figures for H1 2022 (yoy change)

• Revenue: €262 million (+23%)

• Gross profit: €145 million (+29%)

• EBIT: €30 million (+38%)

• EPS: €3.62 (+38%)

Hypoport (H1 2022, yoy change)

Market volume (H1 2022, yoy change)

• Credit Platform revenue: +29%

Mortgage finance: +10%*

• Private Clients revenue: +14%

Residential property (2021): +8%**

• Real Estate Platform revenue: +24%

• Insurance Platform revenue: +24%

Insurance premiums: +1%***

Sources: *Bundesbank **Estimate by GEWOS Institut für Stadt-, Regional- und Wohnforschung GmbH dated 13 October 2021 ***German Insurance Association (GDV), 27 January 2022.

Hypoport SE, results H1 2022

4

Contents

  1. Market environment
  2. Key performance indicators for the segments
  3. Overview of key performance indicators
  4. Outlook

Annex (incl. share price info & IR)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hypoport SE published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
