Hypoport : Presentation Interim Report first six month 2022

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 515 M 523 M 523 M Net income 2022 41,9 M 42,6 M 42,6 M Net Debt 2022 126 M 128 M 128 M P/E ratio 2022 34,0x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 1 420 M 1 442 M 1 442 M EV / Sales 2022 3,00x EV / Sales 2023 2,62x Nbr of Employees 2 435 Free-Float 56,3% Chart HYPOPORT SE Technical analysis trends HYPOPORT SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 5 Last Close Price 225,40 € Average target price 372,60 € Spread / Average Target 65,3% Managers and Directors Ronald Slabke Chief Executive Officer Dieter Pfeiffenberger Chairman-Supervisory Board Christian Würdemann Head-Group Operations Roland Adams Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board Martin Krebs Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) HYPOPORT SE -55.89% 1 442 PLUS500 LTD. 24.15% 1 967