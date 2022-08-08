Hypoport : Presentation Interim Report first six month 2022

Our mission
Digitalisation of the
credit, real-estate and insurance industries
Credit industry
Real-estate industry
Insurance industry
Hypoport SE, results H1 2022
Hypoport - a network of technology companies
Revenue in H1 2022 by segment
Insurance industry
€29 mn
€78 mn
Credit industry
€120 mn
Real-estate industry
€35 mn
Hypoport SE, results H1 2022
Hypoport again grows faster than the overall market
Results H1 2022
Key figures for H1 2022 (yoy change)
• Revenue: €262 million (+23%)
• Gross profit: €145 million (+29%)
• EBIT: €30 million (+38%)
• EPS: €3.62 (+38%)
Hypoport (H1 2022, yoy change)
|
Market volume (H1 2022, yoy change)
• Credit Platform revenue: +29%
Mortgage finance: +10%*
• Private Clients revenue: +14%
|
Residential property (2021): +8%**
• Real Estate Platform revenue: +24%
|
• Insurance Platform revenue: +24%
Insurance premiums: +1%***
Sources: *Bundesbank **Estimate by GEWOS Institut für Stadt-, Regional- und Wohnforschung GmbH dated 13 October 2021 ***German Insurance Association (GDV), 27 January 2022.
Hypoport SE, results H1 2022
Contents
Market environment
Key performance indicators for the segments
Overview of key performance indicators
Outlook
Annex (incl. share price info & IR)
