  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hypoport SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYQ   DE0005493365

HYPOPORT SE

(HYQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:09:39 2023-05-08 am EDT
137.90 EUR   -1.50%
03:31aHypoport : Presentation Interim Report first three month 2023
PU
03:31aHypoport : Quarterly Earnings Release Q1 2023
PU
01:41aHypoport : Press release first three months of 2023
PU
Hypoport : Presentation Interim Report first three month 2023

05/08/2023 | 03:31am EDT
Hypoport SE

Results for

Q1 2023

Mission

Digitalising the

credit, real estate & insurance industries

Credit industry

Real Estate industry

Insurance industry

Hypoport SE, Q1 results 2023

2

Hypoport - a network of technology companies

Revenue in Q1 2023 by segment

STAR-

BAUFI

POOL

QUALITY

NEX

POOL

GENO

PACE

Insurance industry

€17 mn

SMART

FINMAS

INSURTECH

EUROPACE

ePension

funding-

REM

port

CAPITAL

VALUE

AG

DR. KLEIN

FIO

PRIVATE CLIENTS

Credit industry

€38 mn

Private clients

DR. KLEIN

Real-estate industry

€23 mn

PRoMWOWI MiSe

€16 mn

Hypoport SE, Q1 results 2023

3

Strong growth, even in a weak market environment

Results for Q1 2023

Key figures for Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022 (qoq)

  • Revenue: €94 million (+7%)
  • Gross profit: €52 million (-4%)
  • EBITDA: €9.4 million (Q4 2022: €6.4 million, adjusted for one-off items amounting to minus €4 million in Q4 2022)
  • EBIT: €0.8 million (Q4 2022: net loss of €2.5 million, adjusted for negative one-off items amounting to €4 million in Q4 2022)
  • EPS: €0.08 (Q4 2022: loss per share of €0.33) adjusted for negative one-off items amounting to €4 million in Q4 2022)

Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022 (qoq): Hypoport market volume (trailing)

• Credit Platform revenue: -1%

Mortgage finance: -5%*

• Private Clients revenue: +26%

Residential property (2022): -6%**

• Real Estate Platform revenue: +10%

• Insurance Platform revenue: +1%

Insurance premiums: -1%***

Sources: *Deutsche Bundesbank **Estimate by GEWOS Institut für Stadt-, Regional- und Wohnforschung GmbH dated 10 October 2022 ***German Insurance Association (GDV), 26 January 2023.

Hypoport SE, Q1 results 2023

4

Contents

  1. Market environment
  2. Key performance indicators for the segments
  3. Overview of key performance indicators
  4. Outlook

Annex (incl. share price info & IR)

Disclaimer

Hypoport SE published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 07:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer