Hypoport : Presentation Interim Report first three month 2023
Mission
Digitalising the
credit, real estate & insurance industries
Credit industry
Real Estate industry
Insurance industry
Hypoport SE, Q1 results 2023
2
Hypoport - a network of technology companies
Revenue in Q1 2023 by segment
STAR-
BAUFI
POOL
QUALITY
NEX
POOL
GENO
PACE
Insurance industry
€17 mn
SMART
FINMAS
INSURTECH
EUROPACE
ePension
funding-
REM
port
CAPITAL
VALUE
AG
DR. KLEIN
FIO
PRIVATE CLIENTS
Private clients
DR. KLEIN
Real-estate industry
Hypoport SE, Q1 results 2023
3
Strong growth, even in a weak market environment
Results for Q1 2023
Key figures for Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022 (qoq)
-
Revenue: €94 million (+7%)
-
Gross profit: €52 million (-4%)
-
EBITDA: €9.4 million (Q4 2022: €6.4 million, adjusted for one-off items amounting to minus €4 million in Q4 2022)
-
EBIT: €0.8 million (Q4 2022: net loss of €2.5 million, adjusted for negative one-off items amounting to €4 million in Q4 2022)
-
EPS: €0.08 (Q4 2022: loss per share of €0.33) adjusted for negative one-off items amounting to €4 million in Q4 2022)
Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022 (qoq): Hypoport market volume (trailing)
• Credit Platform revenue: -1%
Mortgage finance: -5%*
• Private Clients revenue: +26%
Residential property (2022): -6%**
• Real Estate Platform revenue: +10%
• Insurance Platform revenue: +1%
Insurance premiums: -1%***
Sources: *Deutsche Bundesbank **Estimate by GEWOS Institut für Stadt-, Regional- und Wohnforschung GmbH dated 10 October 2022 ***German Insurance Association (GDV), 26 January 2023.
Hypoport SE, Q1 results 2023
4
Contents
-
Market environment
-
Key performance indicators for the segments
-
Overview of key performance indicators
-
Outlook
Annex (incl. share price info & IR)
Disclaimer
|All news about HYPOPORT SE
|Analyst Recommendations on HYPOPORT SE
|Sales 2023
411 M
453 M
453 M
|Net income 2023
14,3 M
15,8 M
15,8 M
|Net Debt 2023
97,5 M
107 M
107 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|64,9x
|Yield 2023
|-
|Capitalization
936 M
1 031 M
1 031 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,51x
|EV / Sales 2024
|2,23x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 393
|Free-Float
|58,8%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends HYPOPORT SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Last Close Price
|140,00 €
|Average target price
|192,40 €
|Spread / Average Target
|37,4%