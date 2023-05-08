Advanced search
    HYQ   DE0005493365

HYPOPORT SE

(HYQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:09:19 2023-05-08 am EDT
137.90 EUR   -1.50%
03:31aHypoport : Presentation Interim Report first three month 2023
PU
03:31aHypoport : Quarterly Earnings Release Q1 2023
PU
01:41aHypoport : Press release first three months of 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hypoport : Quarterly Earnings Release Q1 2023

05/08/2023 | 03:31am EDT
Interim statement

of Hypoport SE

for the period ended

31 Mar 2023

Interim statement of Hypoport SE for the period ended 31 Mar 2023

Keyperformance indicators

Revenue and earnings (€'000)

Q1 2023

Q4 2022*

Change

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Change

Revenue

93,716

87,953

7%

93,716

136,363

- 31%

thereof Credit Platform

37,711

38,257

- 1%

37,711

59,814

- 37%

thereof Private Clients

23,175

18,345

26%

23,175

42,764

- 46%

thereof Real Estate Platform

16,402

14,923

10%

16,402

18,407

- 11%

thereof Insurance Platform

16,769

16,653

1%

16,769

15,807

6%

thereof Holding & Reconciliation

- 341

- 225

- 52%

- 341

- 429

21%

Gross profit

52,229

54,629

- 4%

52,229

72,533

- 28%

thereof Credit Platform

21,785

24,760

- 12%

21,785

33,103

- 34%

thereof Private Clients

7,231

6,724

8%

7,231

14,322

- 50%

thereof Real Estate Platform

15,567

13,707

14%

15,567

17,454

- 11%

thereof Insurance Platform

7,407

9,163

- 19%

7,407

7,383

0%

thereof Holding & Reconciliation

239

275

- 13%

239

271

- 12%

EBITDA

9,415

6,388

47%

9,415

24,693

- 62%

EBIT

810

- 2,523

132%

810

16,875

- 95%

thereof Credit Platform

3,911

4,287

- 9%

3,911

14,550

- 73%

thereof Private Clients

2,204

1,951

13%

2,204

8,051

- 73%

thereof Real Estate Platform

- 986

- 4,317

77%

- 986

698

- 241%

thereof Insurance Platform

- 453

- 204

- 122%

- 453

- 543

17%

thereof Holding & Reconciliation

- 3,866

- 4,239

9%

- 3,866

- 5,881

34%

EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage

1.6

-4.6

134%

1.6

23.3

- 93%

of Gross profit)

Net profit for the year

228

- 1,628

114%

228

12,839

- 98%

attributable to Hypoport SE

503

- 2,118

124%

503

12,530

- 96%

shareholders

Earnings per share (€) (undiluted/

0.08

- 0.33

124%

0.08

1.99

- 96%

diluted)

Financial position (€'000)

31 Mar 2023

31 Dec 2022

Change

Current assets

151,152

111,690

35%

Non- current assets

472,708

471,926

0%

Equity

324,729

272,738

19%

attributable to Hypoport SE

321,171

271,105

18%

shareholders

Equity ratio (%)

52

47

11%

Total assets

623,860

583,616

7%

* Earnings figures for Q4 2022 have been adjusted for one-off items linked to cost-cutting measures and other factors.

2

Interim statement of Hypoport SE for the period ended 31 Mar 2023

Overview of business performance

After a very challenging fourth quarter of 2022, Hypoport SE started 2023 with a slightly positive performance in the first quarter. Important drivers included volume growth in key private mortgage finance business models and positive effects from groupwide cost-cutting measures implemented in the second half of 2022.

Compared with the record-breaking first quarter of 2022, the key financials inevitably deteriorated sharply in the first quarter of 2023. The exceptional circumstances in the private mortgage finance market from late summer 2022 onwards were described transparently and at length in the 2022 annual report. Against this backdrop, the Management Board of Hypoport SE believes that comparing key figures for the first quarter of 2023 with those of the fourth quarter of 2022 will offer much more meaningful insights for investors than a year-on-year comparison.

After presenting the results for the fourth quarter of 2022 at the start of this year, we could already see signs that the private mortgage finance market, which is crucial for many of Hypoport's­ business models, was starting to turn the corner. This perception has now been borne out by the modest increase in the transaction volume in the first quarter of 2023. While data published by Deutsche Bundesbank showed a slight downward trend in the volume of new business up to and including February 2023, we are of the opinion that the trend reversal is not yet reflected in these data sets for technical reasons related to the data collection method. Moreo- ver, we are very confident that our business models are currently performing better than the overall market. The logic is simple: Interest rates have risen substantially while property prices have fallen only modestly. Obtaining neutral advice on a broad range of products in order to find favourable financing solutions has therefore become even more important for prospective property buyers. Comparing as many products as possible is becoming ever more valuable. This environment is benefiting independent mortgage brokers and our marketplaces. In ad- dition, traditional IT solutions with their high fixed costs are increasingly becoming a millstone around the neck of market participants that have not yet migrated their business models. As the mortgage finance market halved in size in the space of twelve months, the transaction costs charged to new partners once they have migrated to our platforms halved as well. And partners that have already migrated are able to operate more successfully in these unusual times because of the flexibility with which they can configure their business model on the plat- form, for example with regard to active maturity transformation management.

The key performance indicators of the Hypoport Group have changed as follows from the fourth quarter of 2022 (adjusted for one-off items amounting to minus €4 million linked to cost-cutting measures and other factors) to the first quarter of 2023:

  • Revenue increased by 7 per cent to €94 million (Q4 2022: €88 million).
  • Gross profit fell by 4 per cent to €52 million (Q4 2022: €55 million).
  • EBITDA improved by 47 per cent to €9 million (Q4 2022: €6 million).
  • EBIT rose to €1 million (Q4 2022: loss of €3 million).
  • Net profit for the period increased to €0.2 million (Q4 2022: net loss of €2 million).

3

Interim statement of Hypoport SE for the period ended 31 Mar 2023

Business performance in detail

The shared objective of all Hypoport companies is the digitalisation of the credit, housing and insurance industries in Germany. To this end, the decentralised subsidiaries of Hypoport SE, which operate largely independently, are grouped into four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform and Insurance Platform.

Insurance industry

C o n s u m e r

m

r

o

f

t

a

l

c

P

SMART

a

n

e

r

INSURTECH

u

s

n

I

ePENSION

DR. KLEIN

PRIVATKUNDEN

P

r i v

a t e

C lients

C

r

e

QUALITY-

d

STAR -

i

POOL

t

POOL

P

BAUFI-

l

NEX

a

GENO-

t

f

PACE

o

FINMAS

r

m

EUROPACE

REM-

Capital

Funding-

port

VALUE

AG

FIO

m

DR. KLEIN

r

f

o

WOWI

a

t

l

PRO

MMISE

e

P

t

a

t

s

E

l

a

e

R

Credit industry

H o u s i n g i n d u s t r y

4

Interim statement of Hypoport SE for the period ended 31 Mar 2023

Credit Platform segment

The segment centres around the online B2B lending marketplace Europace, which is the largest German marketplace for the sale of mortgage finance, building finance products and personal loans. After a very weak final quarter of 2022, Europace made a solid start to 2023, increasing its transaction volume* to €16 billion. This represents an improvement of 7 per cent compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. The volume of private mortgage finance transactions increased by as much as 10 per cent to €13 billion. Compared with the fourth quarter of 2022, the transaction volume in the building finance product group fell by 16 per cent to €2.1 billion in the first quarter of 2023. The steepest growth rate in the first quarter of the year was in the personal loans product­ group, where the volume jumped by 29 per cent to €1.4 billion. On FINMAS, the sub-marketplace for institutions in the savings banks sector, the volume of transactions rose by 17 per cent to €1.7 billion compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. In the cooperative banking sector, institutions used the dedicated GENOPACE sub-marketplace to generate a volume of €2.6 billion, a rise of 22 per cent.

The increase in the transaction volume on Europace, revenue from the white-label personal loan business, steady levels of revenue from corporate finance advisor REM Capital and a fall in revenue from the brokerage pools for independent loan brokerage advisors in the first quarter of 2023 produced total segment revenue of €38 million. This equates to a slight fall of 1 per cent compared with the last quarter of 2022. Over the same period, gross profit fell by 12 per cent to €22 million, mainly due to seasonal effects, while cost reduction measures helped to limit the deterioration in EBITDA and EBIT to 4 per cent and 9 per cent respectively. These cost reduction measures should be viewed in isolation from the continued high level of investment in the next generation of Europace and the expansion of key account resources, especially for regional banks and personal loans.

Financial figures - Credit Platform

Operative figures (€ billion)

Transaction volume (€ billion) ¹

thereof Mortgage finance

thereof building finance ('Bausparen')

thereof personal loans

Revenue and earnings (€ million)

Q1 2023

Q4 2022*

Change

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Change

16.5

15.4

7%

16.5

33.8

- 51%

13.0

11.8

10%

13.0

28.1

- 54%

2.1

2.5

- 15%

2.1

4.3

- 51%

1.4

1.1

29%

1.4

1.4

2%

Revenue

37.7

38.3

- 1%

37.7

59.8

- 37%

Gross profit

21.8

24.8

- 12%

21.8

33.1

- 34%

EBITDA

6.6

6.9

- 4%

6.6

16.8

- 61%

EBIT

3.9

4.3

- 9%

3.9

14.6

- 73%

* Earnings figures for Q4 2022 (EBITDA, EBIT) have been adjusted for one-off items linked to cost-cutting measures and other factors.

5

Disclaimer

Hypoport SE published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 07:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 411 M 453 M 453 M
Net income 2023 14,3 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
Net Debt 2023 97,5 M 107 M 107 M
P/E ratio 2023 64,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 936 M 1 031 M 1 031 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,51x
EV / Sales 2024 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 393
Free-Float 58,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 140,00 €
Average target price 192,40 €
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
