Hypoport : Quarterly Earnings Release Q1 2023

Interim statement of Hypoport SE for the period ended 31 Mar 2023
Keyperformance indicators
Revenue and earnings (€'000)
Q1 2023
Q4 2022*
Change
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Change
Revenue
93,716
87,953
7%
93,716
136,363
- 31%
thereof Credit Platform
37,711
38,257
- 1%
37,711
59,814
- 37%
thereof Private Clients
23,175
18,345
26%
23,175
42,764
- 46%
thereof Real Estate Platform
16,402
14,923
10%
16,402
18,407
- 11%
thereof Insurance Platform
16,769
16,653
1%
16,769
15,807
6%
thereof Holding & Reconciliation
- 341
- 225
- 52%
- 341
- 429
21%
Gross profit
52,229
54,629
- 4%
52,229
72,533
- 28%
thereof Credit Platform
21,785
24,760
- 12%
21,785
33,103
- 34%
thereof Private Clients
7,231
6,724
8%
7,231
14,322
- 50%
thereof Real Estate Platform
15,567
13,707
14%
15,567
17,454
- 11%
thereof Insurance Platform
7,407
9,163
- 19%
7,407
7,383
0%
thereof Holding & Reconciliation
239
275
- 13%
239
271
- 12%
EBITDA
9,415
6,388
47%
9,415
24,693
- 62%
EBIT
810
- 2,523
132%
810
16,875
- 95%
thereof Credit Platform
3,911
4,287
- 9%
3,911
14,550
- 73%
thereof Private Clients
2,204
1,951
13%
2,204
8,051
- 73%
thereof Real Estate Platform
- 986
- 4,317
77%
- 986
698
- 241%
thereof Insurance Platform
- 453
- 204
- 122%
- 453
- 543
17%
thereof Holding & Reconciliation
- 3,866
- 4,239
9%
- 3,866
- 5,881
34%
EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage
1.6
-4.6
134%
1.6
23.3
- 93%
of Gross profit)
Net profit for the year
228
- 1,628
114%
228
12,839
- 98%
attributable to Hypoport SE
503
- 2,118
124%
503
12,530
- 96%
shareholders
Earnings per share (€) (undiluted/
0.08
- 0.33
124%
0.08
1.99
- 96%
diluted)
Financial position (€'000)
31 Mar 2023
31 Dec 2022
Change
Current assets
151,152
111,690
35%
Non- current assets
472,708
471,926
0%
Equity
324,729
272,738
19%
attributable to Hypoport SE
321,171
271,105
18%
shareholders
Equity ratio (%)
52
47
11%
Total assets
623,860
583,616
7%
* Earnings figures for Q4 2022 have been adjusted for one-off items linked to cost-cutting measures and other factors.
Interim statement of Hypoport SE for the period ended 31 Mar 2023
Overview of business performance
After a very challenging fourth quarter of 2022, Hypoport SE started 2023 with a slightly positive performance in the first quarter. Important drivers included volume growth in key private mortgage finance business models and positive effects from groupwide cost-cutting measures implemented in the second half of 2022.
Compared with the record-breaking first quarter of 2022, the key financials inevitably deteriorated sharply in the first quarter of 2023. The exceptional circumstances in the private mortgage finance market from late summer 2022 onwards were described transparently and at length in the 2022 annual report. Against this backdrop, the Management Board of Hypoport SE believes that comparing key figures for the first quarter of 2023 with those of the fourth quarter of 2022 will offer much more meaningful insights for investors than a year-on-year comparison.
After presenting the results for the fourth quarter of 2022 at the start of this year, we could already see signs that the private mortgage finance market, which is crucial for many of Hypoport's business models, was starting to turn the corner. This perception has now been borne out by the modest increase in the transaction volume in the first quarter of 2023. While data published by Deutsche Bundesbank showed a slight downward trend in the volume of new business up to and including February 2023, we are of the opinion that the trend reversal is not yet reflected in these data sets for technical reasons related to the data collection method. Moreo- ver, we are very confident that our business models are currently performing better than the overall market. The logic is simple: Interest rates have risen substantially while property prices have fallen only modestly. Obtaining neutral advice on a broad range of products in order to find favourable financing solutions has therefore become even more important for prospective property buyers. Comparing as many products as possible is becoming ever more valuable. This environment is benefiting independent mortgage brokers and our marketplaces. In ad- dition, traditional IT solutions with their high fixed costs are increasingly becoming a millstone around the neck of market participants that have not yet migrated their business models. As the mortgage finance market halved in size in the space of twelve months, the transaction costs charged to new partners once they have migrated to our platforms halved as well. And partners that have already migrated are able to operate more successfully in these unusual times because of the flexibility with which they can configure their business model on the plat- form, for example with regard to active maturity transformation management.
The key performance indicators of the Hypoport Group have changed as follows from the fourth quarter of 2022 (adjusted for one-off items amounting to minus €4 million linked to cost-cutting measures and other factors) to the first quarter of 2023:
Revenue increased by 7 per cent to €94 million (Q4 2022: €88 million).
Gross profit fell by 4 per cent to €52 million (Q4 2022: €55 million).
EBITDA improved by 47 per cent to €9 million (Q4 2022: €6 million).
EBIT rose to €1 million (Q4 2022: loss of €3 million).
Net profit for the period increased to €0.2 million (Q4 2022: net loss of €2 million).
Interim statement of Hypoport SE for the period ended 31 Mar 2023
Business performance in detail
The shared objective of all Hypoport companies is the digitalisation of the credit, housing and insurance industries in Germany. To this end, the decentralised subsidiaries of Hypoport SE, which operate largely independently, are grouped into four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform and Insurance Platform.
Interim statement of Hypoport SE for the period ended 31 Mar 2023
Credit Platform segment
The segment centres around the online B2B lending marketplace Europace, which is the largest German marketplace for the sale of mortgage finance, building finance products and personal loans. After a very weak final quarter of 2022, Europace made a solid start to 2023, increasing its transaction volume* to €16 billion. This represents an improvement of 7 per cent compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. The volume of private mortgage finance transactions increased by as much as 10 per cent to €13 billion. Compared with the fourth quarter of 2022, the transaction volume in the building finance product group fell by 16 per cent to €2.1 billion in the first quarter of 2023. The steepest growth rate in the first quarter of the year was in the personal loans product group, where the volume jumped by 29 per cent to €1.4 billion. On FINMAS, the sub-marketplace for institutions in the savings banks sector, the volume of transactions rose by 17 per cent to €1.7 billion compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. In the cooperative banking sector, institutions used the dedicated GENOPACE sub-marketplace to generate a volume of €2.6 billion, a rise of 22 per cent.
The increase in the transaction volume on Europace, revenue from the white-label personal loan business, steady levels of revenue from corporate finance advisor REM Capital and a fall in revenue from the brokerage pools for independent loan brokerage advisors in the first quarter of 2023 produced total segment revenue of €38 million. This equates to a slight fall of 1 per cent compared with the last quarter of 2022. Over the same period, gross profit fell by 12 per cent to €22 million, mainly due to seasonal effects, while cost reduction measures helped to limit the deterioration in EBITDA and EBIT to 4 per cent and 9 per cent respectively. These cost reduction measures should be viewed in isolation from the continued high level of investment in the next generation of Europace and the expansion of key account resources, especially for regional banks and personal loans.
Financial figures - Credit Platform
Operative figures (€ billion)
Transaction volume (€ billion) ¹
thereof Mortgage finance
thereof building finance ('Bausparen')
thereof personal loans
Revenue and earnings (€ million)
Q1 2023
Q4 2022*
Change
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Change
16.5
15.4
7%
16.5
33.8
- 51%
13.0
11.8
10%
13.0
28.1
- 54%
2.1
2.5
- 15%
2.1
4.3
- 51%
1.4
1.1
29%
1.4
1.4
2%
Revenue
37.7
38.3
- 1%
37.7
59.8
- 37%
Gross profit
21.8
24.8
- 12%
21.8
33.1
- 34%
EBITDA
6.6
6.9
- 4%
6.6
16.8
- 61%
EBIT
3.9
4.3
- 9%
3.9
14.6
- 73%
* Earnings figures for Q4 2022 (EBITDA, EBIT) have been adjusted for one-off items linked to cost-cutting measures and other factors.