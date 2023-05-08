Hypoport : Quarterly Earnings Release Q1 2023

Interim statement of Hypoport SE for the period ended 31 Mar 2023

Overview of business performance

After a very challenging fourth quarter of 2022, Hypoport SE started 2023 with a slightly positive performance in the first quarter. Important drivers included volume growth in key private mortgage finance business models and positive effects from groupwide cost-cutting measures implemented in the second half of 2022.

Compared with the record-breaking first quarter of 2022, the key financials inevitably deteriorated sharply in the first quarter of 2023. The exceptional circumstances in the private mortgage finance market from late summer 2022 onwards were described transparently and at length in the 2022 annual report. Against this backdrop, the Management Board of Hypoport SE believes that comparing key figures for the first quarter of 2023 with those of the fourth quarter of 2022 will offer much more meaningful insights for investors than a year-on-year comparison.

After presenting the results for the fourth quarter of 2022 at the start of this year, we could already see signs that the private mortgage finance market, which is crucial for many of Hypoport's­ business models, was starting to turn the corner. This perception has now been borne out by the modest increase in the transaction volume in the first quarter of 2023. While data published by Deutsche Bundesbank showed a slight downward trend in the volume of new business up to and including February 2023, we are of the opinion that the trend reversal is not yet reflected in these data sets for technical reasons related to the data collection method. Moreo- ver, we are very confident that our business models are currently performing better than the overall market. The logic is simple: Interest rates have risen substantially while property prices have fallen only modestly. Obtaining neutral advice on a broad range of products in order to find favourable financing solutions has therefore become even more important for prospective property buyers. Comparing as many products as possible is becoming ever more valuable. This environment is benefiting independent mortgage brokers and our marketplaces. In ad- dition, traditional IT solutions with their high fixed costs are increasingly becoming a millstone around the neck of market participants that have not yet migrated their business models. As the mortgage finance market halved in size in the space of twelve months, the transaction costs charged to new partners once they have migrated to our platforms halved as well. And partners that have already migrated are able to operate more successfully in these unusual times because of the flexibility with which they can configure their business model on the plat- form, for example with regard to active maturity transformation management.

The key performance indicators of the Hypoport Group have changed as follows from the fourth quarter of 2022 (adjusted for one-off items amounting to minus €4 million linked to cost-cutting measures and other factors) to the first quarter of 2023: