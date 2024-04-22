EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Hypoport SE: Double-digit percentage growth in revenue and EBIT in the first quarter of 2024
Berlin, 22 April 2024: At today's Management Board meeting, Hypoport’s preliminary business figures for the first quarter of 2024 were evaluated. On this basis, the Hypoport Management Board expects the following results:
The main reason for the Group's increase in revenue and EBIT in the first quarter of 2024 was a significant improvement in business development in private property financing (Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment) compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Hypoport will publish its detailed results for Q1/24 as planned on Monday, 6 May 2024.
Contact
Jan H. Pahl
Head of Investor Relations // IRO
Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19
Email: ir@hypoport.de
Hypoport SE
Heidestr. 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Key data on Hypoport's shares
Hypoport SE
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ
End of Inside Information
22-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hypoport SE
|Heidestraße 8
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4930420861942
|Fax:
|+49/30 42086-1999
|E-mail:
|ir@hypoport.de
|Internet:
|www.hypoport.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493365
|WKN:
|549336
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1886377
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1886377 22-Apr-2024 CET/CEST