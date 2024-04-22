EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
Hypoport SE: Double-digit percentage growth in revenue and EBIT in the first quarter of 2024

Hypoport SE: Double-digit percentage growth in revenue and EBIT in the first quarter of 2024

 

Berlin, 22 April 2024: At today's Management Board meeting, Hypoport’s preliminary business figures for the first quarter of 2024 were evaluated. On this basis, the Hypoport Management Board expects the following results:

  • Revenue Q1 2024: +15% to €107 mn (Q1 2023: €94 mn)
  • EBIT Q1 2024: approx. €4.3 mn (Q1 2023: €0.8 mn)

The main reason for the Group's increase in revenue and EBIT in the first quarter of 2024 was a significant improvement in business development in private property financing (Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment) compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Hypoport will publish its detailed results for Q1/24 as planned on Monday, 6 May 2024.

 

Contact

Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO

 

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de

 

Hypoport SE

Heidestr. 8

10557 Berlin

Germany

 

Key data on Hypoport's shares

Hypoport SE

Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ



