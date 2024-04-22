EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results

Hypoport SE: Double-digit percentage growth in revenue and EBIT in the first quarter of 2024



22-Apr-2024 / 19:14 CET/CEST

Hypoport SE: Double-digit percentage growth in revenue and EBIT in the first quarter of 2024

Berlin, 22 April 2024: At today's Management Board meeting, Hypoport’s preliminary business figures for the first quarter of 2024 were evaluated. On this basis, the Hypoport Management Board expects the following results:

Revenue Q1 2024: +15% to €107 mn (Q1 2023: €94 mn)

EBIT Q1 2024: approx. €4.3 mn (Q1 2023: €0.8 mn)

The main reason for the Group's increase in revenue and EBIT in the first quarter of 2024 was a significant improvement in business development in private property financing (Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment) compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Hypoport will publish its detailed results for Q1/24 as planned on Monday, 6 May 2024.

