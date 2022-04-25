DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results

Hypoport SE: Hypoport Q1 2022: revenue up by more than 25 per cent to €136 million and EBIT increase of more than 35 per cent to €17 million



Hypoport Q1 2022: revenue up by more than 25 per cent to ?136 million and EBIT increase of more than 35 per cent to ?17 million



Berlin, 25 April 2022: The preliminary Q1 2022 results of Hypoport, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show the following figures:



Revenue Q1 2022: more than +25 per cent to ?136 million (Q1 2021: ?107.9 million)

EBIT Q1 2022: more than +35 per cent to ?17 million (Q1 2021: ?12.1 million)



Hypoport will be publishing its detailed interim statement as planned on Monday, 9 May 2022.





