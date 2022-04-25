Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hypoport SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYQ   DE0005493365

HYPOPORT SE

(HYQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/25 02:05:56 pm EDT
292.10 EUR   -0.10%
01:17pHYPOPORT SE : Hypoport Q1 2022: revenue up by more than 25 per cent to ?136 million and EBIT increase of more than 35 per cent to ?17 million
EQ
04/13HYPOPORT AG : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/13HYPOPORT SE : very strong growth for mortgage finance in the first quarter of 2022
EQ
Hypoport SE: Hypoport Q1 2022: revenue up by more than 25 per cent to ?136 million and EBIT increase of more than 35 per cent to ?17 million

04/25/2022 | 01:17pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
Hypoport SE: Hypoport Q1 2022: revenue up by more than 25 per cent to ?136 million and EBIT increase of more than 35 per cent to ?17 million

25-Apr-2022 / 19:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)


Hypoport Q1 2022: revenue up by more than 25 per cent to ?136 million and EBIT increase of more than 35 per cent to ?17 million


Berlin, 25 April 2022: The preliminary Q1 2022 results of Hypoport, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show the following figures:
 

  • Revenue Q1 2022: more than +25 per cent to ?136 million (Q1 2021: ?107.9 million)
  • EBIT Q1 2022: more than +35 per cent to ?17 million (Q1 2021: ?12.1 million)


Hypoport will be publishing its detailed interim statement as planned on Monday, 9 May 2022.



Contact

Jan H. Pahl
Head of Investor Relations // IRO

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19
Email: ir@hypoport.de


Hypoport SE
Heidestr. 8
10557 Berlin
Germany


Key data on Hypoport's shares
Hypoport SE
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ

25-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hypoport SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930420861942
Fax: +49/30 42086-1999
E-mail: ir@hypoport.de
Internet: www.hypoport.de
ISIN: DE0005493365
WKN: 549336
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1334783

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1334783  25-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1334783&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 516 M 556 M 556 M
Net income 2022 42,6 M 45,9 M 45,9 M
Net Debt 2022 107 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 842 M 1 986 M 1 986 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,78x
EV / Sales 2023 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 332
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart HYPOPORT SE
Duration : Period :
Hypoport SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYPOPORT SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 292,40 €
Average target price 478,75 €
Spread / Average Target 63,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald Slabke Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Pfeiffenberger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Würdemann Head-Group Operations
Roland Adams Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Krebs Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYPOPORT SE-42.78%1 986
PLUS500 LTD.13.41%1 966
NAYAX LTD.-41.76%652