Hypoport SE: Hypoport Q1 2022: revenue up by more than 25 per cent to ?136 million and EBIT increase of more than 35 per cent to ?17 million

Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Hypoport Q1 2022: revenue up by more than 25 per cent to ?136 million and EBIT increase of more than 35 per cent to ?17 million
Berlin, 25 April 2022: The preliminary Q1 2022 results of Hypoport, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show the following figures:
- Revenue Q1 2022: more than +25 per cent to ?136 million (Q1 2021: ?107.9 million)
- EBIT Q1 2022: more than +35 per cent to ?17 million (Q1 2021: ?12.1 million)
Hypoport will be publishing its detailed interim statement as planned on Monday, 9 May 2022.
Contact
Jan H. Pahl
Head of Investor Relations // IRO
Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19
Email: ir@hypoport.de
Hypoport SE
Heidestr. 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Key data on Hypoport's shares
Hypoport SE
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ
