Hypoport SE: Hypoport starts 2023 with modest growth and cost reductions

Group results for Q1 2023

Hypoport starts 2023 with modest growth and cost reductions

Consolidated revenue rises by 7 per cent compared with Q4 2022 to reach €94 million in Q1 2023

EBIT climbs from a loss of €2.5 million* to a profit of €0.8 million thanks to cost reductions



Berlin, 8 May 2023: In the first quarter of 2023, the Hypoport Group recorded modest increases in revenue and earnings compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. This rise was driven by growth in the volume of transactions in the private mortgage finance business models and by positive effects from groupwide cost-cutting measures, which began to make a tangible difference in the reporting period.

The Credit Platform segment, which centres around the online B2B lending marketplace Europace, performed in line with expectations in the first three months of 2023. The volume of transactions advanced by 7 per cent to €16 billion. With the market as a whole stagnating at a low level, this rise resulted in an appreciable gain in market share compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. Although platform revenue increased, brokerage pool revenue decreased due to seasonal factors. As a result, the segment’s total revenue edged down by 1 per cent and gross profit fell by 12 per cent compared with the final quarter of 2022. However, cost savings meant that EBIT declined by only 9 per cent to €4 million despite the continued high level of investment in the next generation of Europace and the signing up of further partners, particularly among regional banks and for personal loans business.

The Private Clients segment, with its main B2C brand Dr. Klein, gained further market share thanks to a 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase in the volume of new loans brokered to a total of €1.5 billion. The segment’s revenue advanced at a faster rate, by 26 per cent, to reach €23 million thanks to seasonal factors. Gross profit swelled by 8 per cent to €7 million. At €2.2 million, EBIT was up by 13 per cent compared with the fourth quarter of 2022.

In the Real Estate Platform segment, total revenue went up by 10 per cent compared with the final quarter of 2022 despite declining volumes in some individual markets. This increase was driven not only by the expanded service portfolio and an adjusted fee model but also by positive seasonal factors that contributed to the 14 per cent rise in gross profit too. These effects, combined with cost reductions, allowed the Real Estate Platform segment’s EBIT to improve significantly from a loss of €4 million to a loss of €1 million.

The Insurance Platform segment signed up attractive big-ticket partners, particularly for the industrial insurance and occupational pension scheme businesses. The segment’s revenue grew by 1 per cent compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 to reach €17 million. By contrast, gross profit dropped by 19 per cent as the comparative quarter had been boosted by the acquisition of a major new client. Despite the segment’s success in reducing costs, EBIT deteriorated slightly from a loss of €0.2 million to a loss of €0.5 million.

“Given the prevailing conditions, Hypoport has made a successful start to 2023.” says Ronald Slabke, Chief Executive Officer of Hypoport SE, commenting on the first quarter. “We are taking action. We are gaining market share. We are shifting the balance of our partnerships in view of the changing situation. We are taking a disciplined approach to costs but still investing as much as possible in developments for the future. And we will reap the rewards in the coming quarters as the market slowly returns to normal. This is because all the long-term trends – such as net inward migration to Germany, the shortage of housing and the huge need for investment in improving energy efficiency – remain intact.”

Detailed information on business performance in the first quarter can be found in the quarterly statement and in the presentation of results, which have also been published today on Hypoport’s website.

(€ million) Q1

/23 Q4*

/22 Change Q1

/23 Q1

/22 Change Revenue 93.7 88.0 +7% 93.7 136.4 -31% thereof Credit Platform 37.7 38.3 -1% 37.7 59.8 -37% thereof Private Clients 23.2 18.3 +26% 23.2 42.8 -46% thereof Real Estate Platform 16.4 14.9 +10% 16.4 18.4 -11% thereof Insurance Platform 16.8 16.7 +1% 16.8 15.8 6% thereof Holding & Reconciliation -0.3 -0.2 -52% -0.3 -0.4 21% Gross profit 52.2 54.6 -4% 52.2 72.5 -28% EBITDA 9.4 6.4 +47% 9.4 24.7 -62% EBIT 0.8 -2.5 +132% 0.8 16.9 -95% Net profit for the period 0.2 -1.6 +114% 0.2 12.8 -98%

* All earnings figures for Q4 2022 (EBITDA, EBIT, net profit (loss) for the period) have been adjusted for one-off items amounting to minus €4 million linked to cost-cutting measures and other factors.

About Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, real-estate and insurance industries with a workforce of more than 2,000 employees. It is grouped into four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform and Insurance Platform.

The Credit Platform segment operates Europace which is an online B2B financial marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgages, building finance products and personal loans. A fully integrated system links approx. 800 partners – banks, insurers and financial product distributors. Several thousand loan brokerage advisors execute more than 35,000 transactions per month on Europace, generating a volume of nearly €7 billion. Besides Europace, the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces and the B2B distribution companies Qualitypool and Starpool support the growth of the credit platform. REM CAPITAL AG provides specialist advice on the arrangement of complex public-sector development loans for companies and financing for SMEs in Germany. At fundingport GmbH a corporate finance marketplace is being established.

The Private Clients segment, made up of the web-based, non-captive financial product distributor Dr. Klein Privatkunden and the consumer comparison portal Vergleich.de, brings together all business models aimed at directly advising consumers on mortgages, insurance or pension products.

All property-related activities of the Hypoport Group, with the exception of loan brokerage for private clients, are grouped together in the Real Estate Platform segment with the aim of digitalising the sale, valuation, financing and management of properties and, in the long term, creating a digital platform for housing.

There are three business units in the Insurance Platform segment: private insurance (SMART INSUR), industrial insurance and occupational pension provision (ePension). The insurance business of the B2B distributor Qualitypool is also assigned to this segment.

The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX or MDAX since 2015.

