  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hypoport SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYQ   DE0005493365

HYPOPORT SE

(HYQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/06 01:54:06 am
590.25 EUR   -0.21%
01:21aHYPOPORT SE : Inclusion in the MDAX
EQ
01:21aPRESS RELEASE : Hypoport SE: Inclusion in the MDAX
DJ
08/10HYPOPORT AG : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
Hypoport SE: Inclusion in the MDAX

09/06/2021 | 01:21am EDT
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Hypoport SE: Inclusion in the MDAX

06.09.2021 / 07:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Index membership


Hypoport SE: Inclusion in the MDAX


Berlin, 6 September 2021: On Friday evening, Deutsche Börse announced the latest changes to the composition of its family of DAX indices. As part of these, Hypoport SE will now be included in the MDAX index. To date, the company's stock had been trading in the lower-ranking SDAX index. The inclusion in the second-highest index, which represents the company's rise to the ranks of the 90 largest exchange-listed companies in Germany, is a result of its strong share price performance over recent years and the increase in the company's market capitalisation to around ?3.8 billion.

Ronald Slabke, Chief Executive Officer of Hypoport SE, is delighted about the promotion to the MDAX: "The inclusion of our stock in the second-highest index of Deutsche Börse is testament to the success of our platform business models. At the same time, the rise of our share price reflects the increased level of recognition that our company is enjoying in the capital markets. I would like to thank all Hypoport stakeholders who have contributed to this success. And I look forward to welcoming new talented employees and new shareholders who want to play a part in writing the next chapters of our success story."

The announced changes to the composition of the MDAX will take effect from 20 September 2021.


About Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit. real-estate and insurance industries with a workforce of approx. 2.200 employees. It is grouped into four segments: Credit Platform. Private Clients. Real Estate Platform and Insurance Platform.

The Credit Platform segment operates Europace. which is an online B2B financial marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgages. building finance products and personal loans. A fully integrated system links more than 750 partners - banks. insurers and financial product distributors. Several thousand loan brokerage advisors execute more than 35.000 transactions per month on Europace. generating a volume of more than ?8 billion. Besides Europace. the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces and the B2B distribution companies Qualitypool and Starpool support the growth of the credit platform. REM CAPITAL AG provides specialist advice on the arrangement of complex public-sector development loans for companies and financing for SMEs in Germany. At fundingport GmbH a corporate finance marketplace is being established.

The Private Clients segment. made up of the web-based. non-captive financial product distributor Dr. Klein Privatkunden and the consumer comparison portal Vergleich.de. brings together all business models aimed at directly advising consumers on mortgages. insurance or pension products.

All real estate-related activities of the Hypoport Group. with the exception of mortgage finance. are grouped together in the Real Estate Platform segment (previously Institutional Clients) with the aim of digitalising the sale. valuation. financing and management of properties.

The Insurance Platform segment operates SMART INSUR. a web-based B2B platform for advice. comparison of tariffs and the administration of insurance policies. The segment also incorporates the insurance unit of Qualitypool. a B2B distribution company as well as ePension. a digital platform for the administration of occupational pension schemes.

The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX since 2015. They will be included in the MDAX in mid-September 2021.


Contact

Jan H. Pahl
Investor Relations Manager / IRO

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19
Email: ir@hypoport.de

Hypoport SE
Heidestr. 8
10557 Berlin

www.hypoport.com

Key data on Hypoport's shares

ISIN DE 0005493365
WKN 549336
Stock exchanges symbol HYQ


06.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hypoport SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930420861942
Fax: +49/30 42086-1999
E-mail: ir@hypoport.de
Internet: www.hypoport.de
ISIN: DE0005493365
WKN: 549336
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1231259

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1231259  06.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231259&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 452 M 537 M 537 M
Net income 2021 33,7 M 40,0 M 40,0 M
Net Debt 2021 124 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2021 112x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 727 M 4 428 M 4 423 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,51x
EV / Sales 2022 7,19x
Nbr of Employees 2 195
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart HYPOPORT SE
Duration : Period :
Hypoport SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYPOPORT SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 591,50 €
Average target price 593,33 €
Spread / Average Target 0,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald Slabke Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Pfeiffenberger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Würdemann Head-Group Operations
Roland Adams Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Krebs Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYPOPORT SE14.85%4 428
ADYEN N.V.40.16%96 629
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-11.36%77 452
WORLDLINE-8.48%24 127
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.11.46%19 836
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED132.46%15 599