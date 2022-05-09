DGAP-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Hypoport SE: excellent revenue growth and outstanding level of earnings in the first quarter of 2022



09.05.2022 / 07:05

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Group results for Q1 2022



Hypoport SE: excellent revenue growth and outstanding level of earnings in the first quarter of 2022



- Consolidated revenue rises by 26 per cent to ?136 million in Q1 2022

- EBIT jumps by 40 per cent to ?17 million despite high levels of investment for the future



Berlin, 9 May 2022: Hypoport?s consolidated revenue went up by a substantial 26 per cent to ?136 million in the first three months of the year. All four segments contributed to this strong increase, with growth rates ranging from 22 per cent to 31 per cent.

The Credit Platform segment recorded the sharpest rise in revenue within the Hypoport Group, with a jump of 31 per cent to ?60 million. This was mainly driven by the growth of mortgage finance business on the Europace B2B lending marketplace and on the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces for savings banks and cooperative banks. Growth in the sales-supporting brokerage pools and, in particular, the extremely positive performance of the corporate finance advisor REM Capital contributed to the platforms? revenue as well. EBIT advanced at an even stronger rate than revenue, by 47 per cent, to reach ?15 million. This was despite Hypoport continuing to invest in new products, such as Europace OneClick, and developing business in new areas of the market, such as personal loans for the cooperative banking sector.

In the Private Clients segment, revenue advanced by 22 per cent to ?43 million. Systematic use of Europace enabled the main B2C brand Dr. Klein to achieve further efficiency gains compared with distributors that are not yet connected to the platform. As a result, Dr. Klein continued to capture additional market share. Thanks to economies of scale and the containment of cost increases, segment EBIT rose at an even higher rate than revenue, increasing by 31 per cent to ?8 million.

In the Real Estate Platform segment, revenue rose by 25 per cent to ?18 million. This represented a significant acceleration of growth compared with the rates of 5 per cent in 2020 and 9 per cent in 2021. One of the main reasons for this was the move away from individual project business towards scalable platform models. This transformation had adversely affected revenue in some cases in previous years. Another key reason for the faster growth was the exceptionally strong operating business of the property financing platform, which was due to the housing industry?s increased willingness to do business as a result of the rise in interest rates. The segment?s EBIT rose to ?1 million despite high levels of investment. Relative to its revenue, the digital ?platform for housing? is still the biggest area of investment within the Hypoport Group even though EBIT has increased.

The process initiated in the Insurance Platform segment at the end of 2021/start of 2022 to optimise the strategic focus through the creation of three distinct business units (private insurance, industrial insurance and occupational pension provision) continues to move forwards. Moreover, the volume of premiums migrated to the fully integrated SMART INSUR platform continued to go up in the first quarter. New customers were acquired and new platform functions implemented for ePension and SMART INSUR. The segment?s revenue advanced by 23 per cent to ?16 million in the first quarter of 2022, partly thanks to the full takeover of AMEXPool. Organic growth stood at around 10 per cent, which was higher than the growth rates recorded in 2020 and 2021. Amounting to a loss of ?0.5 million, EBIT was virtually unchanged year on year with investment remaining at a high level.

?We again generated significant double-digit percentage growth in the first quarter,? said Ronald Slabke, Chief Executive Officer of Hypoport SE, commenting on performance in the year to date. ?The past 20 years have shown that we can continually achieve double-digit percentage increases in market share and thereby outstrip market growth, irrespective of the general performance of the market. Demand for housing in Germany, which will remain at a high level for some time to come, our many additional platforms and our growth-oriented corporate culture provide fertile ground for our further expansion. The current environment, which includes high levels of volatility, offers huge strategic opportunities for our agile network of companies.?



(? million) Q1

2022 Q1

2021 Q1

Change Revenue 136.4 107.9 26% thereof Credit Platform 59.8 45.6 31% thereof Private Clients 42.8 35.1 22% thereof Real Estate Platform 18.4 14.7 25% thereof Insurance Platform 15.8 12.9 23% thereof Holding & Reconciliation -0.4 -0.4 -10% Gross profit 72.5 55.6 30% EBITDA 24.7 19.2 29% EBIT 16.9 12.1 40% Net profit for the period 12.8 9.4 37% Earnings per share (in ?) (non-diluted / diluted) 1.99 1.51 32%

About Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, real-estate and insurance industries with a workforce of approx. 2,500 employees. It is grouped into four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform and Insurance Platform.

The Credit Platform segment operates Europace which is an online B2B financial marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgages, building finance products and personal loans. A fully integrated system links approx. 800 partners ? banks, insurers and financial product distributors. Several thousand loan brokerage advisors execute more than 35,000 transactions per month on Europace, generating a volume of more than ?9 billion. Besides Europace, the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces and the B2B distribution companies Qualitypool and Starpool support the growth of the credit platform. REM CAPITAL AG provides specialist advice on the arrangement of complex public-sector development loans for companies and financing for SMEs in Germany. At fundingport GmbH a corporate finance marketplace is being established.

The Private Clients segment, made up of the web-based, non-captive financial product distributor Dr. Klein Privatkunden and the consumer comparison portal Vergleich.de, brings together all business models aimed at directly advising consumers on mortgages, insurance or pension products.

All property-related activities of the Hypoport Group, with the exception of loan brokerage for private clients, are grouped together in the Real Estate Platform segment with the aim of digitalising the sale, valuation, financing and management of properties and, in the long term, creating a digital platform for housing.

There are three business units in the Insurance Platform segment: private insurance (SMART INSUR), industrial insurance and occupational pension provision (ePension). The insurance business of the B2B distributor Qualitypool is also assigned to this segment.

The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the MDAX since September 2021.





Contact



Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de



Hypoport SE

Heidestr. 8

10557 Berlin

www.hypoport.com





Key data on Hypoport's shares



ISIN DE 0005493365

WKN 549336

Stock exchanges symbol HYQ