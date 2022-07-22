DGAP-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Hypoport SE: fundingport off to a flying start



22.07.2022 / 06:00

Business development

Hypoport SE: fundingport off to a flying start

Hamburg/Berlin, 22 July 2022: fundingport GmbH, a brokerage platform for corporate lending above €5 million, is announcing the launch of its next development stage. Since the joint venture between Hypoport SE and IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG went live at the end of 2021, it has already gained more than 100 lenders, and the platform has also successfully brokered its first loans.

On the brokers’ side, the platform is currently used exclusively by loan brokerage advisors IKB Finanzierungsmarktplatz and REM CAPITAL, who have also been acting as sounding boards for the platform’s optimisation process. As Jens-Christian Fritz, fundingport’s managing director for sales, explains: “For us as a platform, the quality of the financial advice is of the utmost importance. It is essential, both for our loan brokerage advisors and for our lenders, as well as for the companies looking to borrow. Quality doesn’t just mean ensuring that the applications for finance on our platform are fundamentally viable, but also that those applications are prepared to a high standard so that they can be efficiently processed by our lenders. We also expect the same commitment to quality from our affiliated loan brokerage advisors and lenders. Together with our partners, we have made quality the hallmark of our online financing platform.”

The next milestone will be to get additional loan brokerage advisors on board. In this, the fundingport management will be just as selective as it is in its choice of lenders. At the same time, ongoing development of the platform will ensure that its technology will continue to enable it to react rapidly to market demand and requirements. This will provide market participants with efficient, solution-focused products that address the prevailing challenges in the credit market. The platform currently offers loan brokerage services for renewable energies and commercial real estate as well as corporate finance.

The fundingport team of about 30 employees around the two managing directors, Jens-Christian Fritz (sales) and Maria Starke (product), has recently gained the support of an advisory board, consisting of Jan Bewarder and Dr Patrick Trutwein, the two fundingport initiators, as well as Thomas Heiserowski of Europace, Hypoport Group’s lending marketplace for mortgage finance.

Jan Bewarder, Executive Vice President of Hypoport: “Together, we possess tremendous expertise in the provision of financing advice for SMEs and in the development of technology platforms.” Patrick Trutwein, a member of the Board of Managing Directors of the IKB, adds: “Our goal is to establish fundingport as a platform that offers real added value for clients, loan brokerage advisors and lenders.”

About Fundingport

fundingport is an innovative online financing platform. It matches companies that require financing for renewable energies, commercial real estate or corporate finance over €5 million with suitable lenders – quickly, easily and free of charge.





About Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, real-estate and insurance industries with a workforce of approx. 2,500 employees. It is grouped into four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform and Insurance Platform.

The Credit Platform segment operates Europace which is an online B2B financial marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgages, building finance products and personal loans. A fully integrated system links approx. 800 partners – banks, insurers and financial product distributors. Several thousand loan brokerage advisors execute more than 35,000 transactions per month on Europace, generating a volume of more than €9 billion. Besides Europace, the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces and the B2B distribution companies Qualitypool and Starpool support the growth of the credit platform. REM CAPITAL AG provides specialist advice on the arrangement of complex public-sector development loans for companies and financing for SMEs in Germany. At fundingport GmbH a corporate finance marketplace is being established.

The Private Clients segment, made up of the web-based, non-captive financial product distributor Dr. Klein Privatkunden and the consumer comparison portal Vergleich.de, brings together all business models aimed at directly advising consumers on mortgages, insurance or pension products.

All property-related activities of the Hypoport Group, with the exception of loan brokerage for private clients, are grouped together in the Real Estate Platform segment with the aim of digitalising the sale, valuation, financing and management of properties and, in the long term, creating a digital platform for housing.

There are three business units in the Insurance Platform segment: private insurance (SMART INSUR), industrial insurance and occupational pension provision (ePension). The insurance business of the B2B distributor Qualitypool is also assigned to this segment.

The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX or MDAX since 2015.

