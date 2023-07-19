BIRKENFELD (dpa-AFX) - After the slump in the real estate market as a result of the rise in interest rates, financial services provider Hypoport is now observing the first signs of stabilization. The value of the properties marketed on its platform climbed by five percent to 2.5 billion euros in the past quarter, Hypoport announced in Birkenfeld on Tuesday. On the Europace lending platform, transaction volume amounted to 16 billion euros in the second quarter, down 5 percent from the first quarter of 2023.

Hypoport CEO Ronald Slabke reportedly continues to be "rationally optimistic" about the further development in the current year. Although there can be no talk of a rapid recovery in the mortgage market, he said, it is evident "that the market has initially stabilized at a low level and that we are gaining further market share." The fact that real estate prices and financing rates have moved sideways since the beginning of the year, while rents and incomes have risen significantly at the same time, has had a positive effect. The intense media debate and repeated amendments to the Building Energy Act had a negative impact.

The financial services provider had to accept a slump in earnings in the first quarter due to the real estate slump. Hypoport plans to present its financial statements for the first half of the year on August 14./tav/stk