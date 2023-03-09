Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hypoport SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYQ   DE0005493365

HYPOPORT SE

(HYQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:59:08 2023-03-09 pm EST
128.00 EUR   -9.86%
01:55pHypoport shocks with outlook - dysfunctional real estate financing market
DP
01:33pHypoport Se : Stable revenue and market-related decline in EBIT in 2022 // Publication of 2023 forecast
EQ
03/07HYPOPORT AG : Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hypoport shocks with outlook - dysfunctional real estate financing market

03/09/2023 | 01:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Financial services provider Hypoport is expecting hard times in the current year as well, following a downturn in business in the fourth quarter. Revenue is likely to decline by up to ten percent in 2023, the company announced in Berlin on Thursday evening. In terms of earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit), Hypoport even expects a decline of up to 30 percent.

From the summer of 2022, revenue and Ebit had already fallen significantly due to the significant slump in the private real estate financing market. In the fourth quarter, revenues fell 27 percent year-on-year to 88 million euros and EBIT slipped from plus 14.2 million euros to minus 6 million euros.

However, a prerequisite for the 2023 forecast is that the real estate financing market partially normalizes as expected by the company. For the period after the current dysfunctionality of the real estate finance market, Hypoport again expects double-digit percentage growth in revenue and EBIT.

Investors were horrified. In an initial reaction, Hypoport's share price plunged six percent on the Tradegate trading platform compared to the Xetra close./he/la


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about HYPOPORT SE
01:55pHypoport shocks with outlook - dysfunctional real estate financing market
DP
01:33pHypoport Se : Stable revenue and market-related decline in EBIT in 2022 // Publication of ..
EQ
03/07HYPOPORT AG : Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
02/06Study: Slump in construction financing - new business collapses
DP
02/05Study: New construction financing business slumps again
DP
02/01HYPOPORT AG : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
01/24Study: Real estate buyers bring more money with them and repay more slowly
DP
01/20Capital increase stops Hypoport's recovery rally
DP
01/20Hypoport Se : successful capital increase for growth opportunities in a phase of market up..
EQ
01/20Hypoport raises fresh money from shareholders - share price plummets
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYPOPORT SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 454 M 479 M 479 M
Net income 2022 12,3 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
Net Debt 2022 159 M 168 M 168 M
P/E ratio 2022 72,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 949 M 1 003 M 1 003 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 2 570
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart HYPOPORT SE
Duration : Period :
Hypoport SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYPOPORT SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 142,00 €
Average target price 197,80 €
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald Slabke Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Pfeiffenberger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Würdemann Head-Group Operations
Roland Adams Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Krebs Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYPOPORT SE45.79%1 003
PLUS500 LTD.0.06%1 975
NAYAX LTD.7.33%657