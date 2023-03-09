Hypoport shocks with outlook - dysfunctional real estate financing market

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Financial services provider Hypoport is expecting hard times in the current year as well, following a downturn in business in the fourth quarter. Revenue is likely to decline by up to ten percent in 2023, the company announced in Berlin on Thursday evening. In terms of earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit), Hypoport even expects a decline of up to 30 percent.

From the summer of 2022, revenue and Ebit had already fallen significantly due to the significant slump in the private real estate financing market. In the fourth quarter, revenues fell 27 percent year-on-year to 88 million euros and EBIT slipped from plus 14.2 million euros to minus 6 million euros.

However, a prerequisite for the 2023 forecast is that the real estate financing market partially normalizes as expected by the company. For the period after the current dysfunctionality of the real estate finance market, Hypoport again expects double-digit percentage growth in revenue and EBIT.

Investors were horrified. In an initial reaction, Hypoport's share price plunged six percent on the Tradegate trading platform compared to the Xetra close./he/la