Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hypoport SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYQ   DE0005493365

HYPOPORT SE

(HYQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:28:03 2023-03-10 pm EST
111.45 EUR   -17.93%
12:08pHypoport with share price slump due to 'disastrous outlook'.
DP
03:20aHypoport shocks with annual forecasts - share price plummets
DP
03/09Hypoport shocks with outlook - dysfunctional real estate financing market
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hypoport with share price slump due to 'disastrous outlook'.

03/10/2023 | 12:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - A "disastrous outlook" according to traders caused the shares of Hypoport to plummet on Friday. In early trading, the shares of the financial services provider fell by up to ten percent to their lowest level since mid-January. At midday, the shares were still down 8.7 percent at 124 euros. The annual plus 2023 thus shrinks significantly to around 28 percent. Moreover, the plus cannot disguise the share price slump of the past year.

The Hypoport Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, real estate and insurance industries - and is thus feeling the current slump strongly, especially in the real estate sector. With private clients already taking out fewer and fewer loans since last summer, CEO Ronald Slabke expects difficult times to continue in 2023. Sales are expected to decline by up to ten percent, and management believes that operating profit (EBIT) could even fall by up to 30 percent. And: even for that, the market would have to normalize to some extent.

Above all, the expected Ebit decline is significantly higher than the consensus estimates, which have so far suggested a minus of eight percent, traders said. The 2022 results were seen by the market as mixed, with sales missing expectations at 455 million euros, according to traders, while operating profit (Ebit) was slightly higher than expected.

As recently as the first half of 2022, the company had brokered more real estate loans on its Europace lending platform than ever before. At that time, however, many people may also have quickly secured low interest rates, as an increase in interest rates had already been foreseeable.

From the summer onwards, the market then collapsed due to rising interest rates. This became particularly clear in the fourth quarter: According to preliminary figures, Hypoport generated revenue of just 88 million euros, which is around 27 percent less than a year earlier. Before interest and taxes, the company even sank into the red with 6 million euros.

The slide in the share price on Friday also clouded the chart picture again: The last support is the 100-day line, which describes the medium-term trend and currently stands at just under 120 euros. With the 21- and 50-day averages, other such indicators were recently undercut. The 200-day line, which is relevant in the long term, has been left out: The share price has not touched it since the beginning of 2022. At that time, the shares still cost around 500 euros./tih/ag/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about HYPOPORT SE
12:08pHypoport with share price slump due to 'disastrous outlook'.
DP
03:20aHypoport shocks with annual forecasts - share price plummets
DP
03/09Hypoport shocks with outlook - dysfunctional real estate financing market
DP
03/09Hypoport Se : Stable revenue and market-related decline in EBIT in 2022 // Publication of ..
EQ
03/07HYPOPORT AG : Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
02/06Study: Slump in construction financing - new business collapses
DP
02/05Study: New construction financing business slumps again
DP
02/01HYPOPORT AG : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
01/24Study: Real estate buyers bring more money with them and repay more slowly
DP
01/20Capital increase stops Hypoport's recovery rally
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYPOPORT SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 454 M 480 M 480 M
Net income 2022 12,3 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
Net Debt 2022 159 M 168 M 168 M
P/E ratio 2022 69,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 907 M 960 M 960 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
EV / Sales 2023 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 570
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart HYPOPORT SE
Duration : Period :
Hypoport SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYPOPORT SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 135,80 €
Average target price 197,80 €
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald Slabke Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Pfeiffenberger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Würdemann Head-Group Operations
Roland Adams Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Krebs Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYPOPORT SE39.43%960
PLUS500 LTD.-0.50%1 975
NAYAX LTD.5.17%646