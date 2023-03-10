Hypoport with share price slump due to 'disastrous outlook'.

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - A "disastrous outlook" according to traders caused the shares of Hypoport to plummet on Friday. In early trading, the shares of the financial services provider fell by up to ten percent to their lowest level since mid-January. At midday, the shares were still down 8.7 percent at 124 euros. The annual plus 2023 thus shrinks significantly to around 28 percent. Moreover, the plus cannot disguise the share price slump of the past year.

The Hypoport Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, real estate and insurance industries - and is thus feeling the current slump strongly, especially in the real estate sector. With private clients already taking out fewer and fewer loans since last summer, CEO Ronald Slabke expects difficult times to continue in 2023. Sales are expected to decline by up to ten percent, and management believes that operating profit (EBIT) could even fall by up to 30 percent. And: even for that, the market would have to normalize to some extent.

Above all, the expected Ebit decline is significantly higher than the consensus estimates, which have so far suggested a minus of eight percent, traders said. The 2022 results were seen by the market as mixed, with sales missing expectations at 455 million euros, according to traders, while operating profit (Ebit) was slightly higher than expected.

As recently as the first half of 2022, the company had brokered more real estate loans on its Europace lending platform than ever before. At that time, however, many people may also have quickly secured low interest rates, as an increase in interest rates had already been foreseeable.

From the summer onwards, the market then collapsed due to rising interest rates. This became particularly clear in the fourth quarter: According to preliminary figures, Hypoport generated revenue of just 88 million euros, which is around 27 percent less than a year earlier. Before interest and taxes, the company even sank into the red with 6 million euros.

The slide in the share price on Friday also clouded the chart picture again: The last support is the 100-day line, which describes the medium-term trend and currently stands at just under 120 euros. With the 21- and 50-day averages, other such indicators were recently undercut. The 200-day line, which is relevant in the long term, has been left out: The share price has not touched it since the beginning of 2022. At that time, the shares still cost around 500 euros./tih/ag/mis