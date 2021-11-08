Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hypoport SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYQ   DE0005493365

HYPOPORT SE

(HYQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Hypoport SE: Hypoport SE maintains -2-

11/08/2021 | 01:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Hypoport SE 
              Heidestraße 8 
              10557 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +4930420861942 
Fax:          +49/30 42086-1999 
E-mail:       ir@hypoport.de 
Internet:     www.hypoport.de 
ISIN:         DE0005493365 
WKN:          549336 
Indices:      MDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1246796 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1246796 2021-11-08

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246796&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2021 01:05 ET (06:05 GMT)

All news about HYPOPORT SE
01:07aHYPOPORT SE : Hypoport SE maintains high growth rate and reports strong results for the fi..
EQ
01:06aPRESS RELEASE : Hypoport SE: Hypoport SE maintains -2-
DJ
01:06aPRESS RELEASE : Hypoport SE: Hypoport SE maintains high growth rate and reports strong res..
DJ
11/01HYPOPORT SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarter..
DJ
10/28HYPOPORT SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
DJ
10/26HYPOPORT Q3 2021 : revenue up by 18 per cent to 112 million and EBIT increase of approx. ..
PU
10/26HYPOPORT SE : Hypoport Q3 2021: revenue up by 18 per cent to ?112 million and EBIT increas..
EQ
10/26HYPOPORT SE : Hypoport Q3 2021: revenue up by 18 per cent to EUR112 million and EBIT incre..
DJ
10/19HYPOPORT SE : Release according to -3-
DJ
10/19HYPOPORT SE : Release according to -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYPOPORT SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 452 M 523 M 523 M
Net income 2021 33,7 M 38,9 M 38,9 M
Net Debt 2021 124 M 144 M 144 M
P/E ratio 2021 103x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 437 M 3 971 M 3 973 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,87x
EV / Sales 2022 6,65x
Nbr of Employees 2 195
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart HYPOPORT SE
Duration : Period :
Hypoport SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYPOPORT SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 545,50 €
Average target price 593,33 €
Spread / Average Target 8,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald Slabke Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Pfeiffenberger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Würdemann Head-Group Operations
Roland Adams Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Krebs Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYPOPORT SE5.92%3 971
INTUIT INC.61.90%174 284
ADYEN N.V.44.09%96 786
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-19.65%69 212
WORLDLINE-32.57%17 288
STONECO LTD.-63.85%9 373