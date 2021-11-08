PRESS RELEASE : Hypoport SE: Hypoport SE maintains -2

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Hypoport SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930420861942
Fax: +49/30 42086-1999
E-mail: ir@hypoport.de
Internet: www.hypoport.de
ISIN: DE0005493365
WKN: 549336
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf,
Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1246796
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1246796 2021-11-08
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246796&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 08, 2021 01:05 ET (06:05 GMT)