PRESS RELEASE: Hypoport SE: Inclusion in the MDAX

Index membership Hypoport SE: Inclusion in the MDAX Berlin, 6 September 2021: On Friday evening, Deutsche Börse announced the latest changes to the composition of its family of DAX indices. As part of these, Hypoport SE will now be included in the MDAX index. To date, the company's stock had been trading in the lower-ranking SDAX index. The inclusion in the second-highest index, which represents the company's rise to the ranks of the 90 largest exchange-listed companies in Germany, is a result of its strong share price performance over recent years and the increase in the company's market capitalisation to around EUR3.8 billion.

Ronald Slabke, Chief Executive Officer of Hypoport SE, is delighted about the promotion to the MDAX: "The inclusion of our stock in the second-highest index of Deutsche Börse is testament to the success of our platform business models. At the same time, the rise of our share price reflects the increased level of recognition that our company is enjoying in the capital markets. I would like to thank all Hypoport stakeholders who have contributed to this success. And I look forward to welcoming new talented employees and new shareholders who want to play a part in writing the next chapters of our success story."

The announced changes to the composition of the MDAX will take effect from 20 September 2021.

Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit. real-estate and insurance industries with a workforce of approx. 2.200 employees. It is grouped into four segments: Credit Platform. Private Clients. Real Estate Platform and Insurance Platform.

The Credit Platform segment operates Europace. which is an online B2B financial marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgages. building finance products and personal loans. A fully integrated system links more than 750 partners - banks. insurers and financial product distributors. Several thousand loan brokerage advisors execute more than 35.000 transactions per month on Europace. generating a volume of more than EUR8 billion. Besides Europace. the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces and the B2B distribution companies Qualitypool and Starpool support the growth of the credit platform. REM CAPITAL AG provides specialist advice on the arrangement of complex public-sector development loans for companies and financing for SMEs in Germany. At fundingport GmbH a corporate finance marketplace is being established.

The Private Clients segment. made up of the web-based. non-captive financial product distributor Dr. Klein Privatkunden and the consumer comparison portal Vergleich.de. brings together all business models aimed at directly advising consumers on mortgages. insurance or pension products.

All real estate-related activities of the Hypoport Group. with the exception of mortgage finance. are grouped together in the Real Estate Platform segment (previously Institutional Clients) with the aim of digitalising the sale. valuation. financing and management of properties.

The Insurance Platform segment operates SMART INSUR. a web-based B2B platform for advice. comparison of tariffs and the administration of insurance policies. The segment also incorporates the insurance unit of Qualitypool. a B2B distribution company as well as ePension. a digital platform for the administration of occupational pension schemes.

The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX since 2015. They will be included in the MDAX in mid-September 2021.

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942 Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19 Email: ir@hypoport.de Hypoport SE Heidestr. 8 10557 Berlin

www.hypoport.com

Key data on Hypoport's shares ISIN DE 0005493365 WKN 549336 Stock exchanges symbol HYQ

2021-09-06 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English Company: Hypoport SE Heidestraße 8 10557 Berlin Germany Phone: +4930420861942 Fax: +49/30 42086-1999 E-mail: ir@hypoport.de Internet: www.hypoport.de ISIN: DE0005493365 WKN: 549336

