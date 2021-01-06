PRESS RELEASE : Hypoport SE: New head of B2B personal loans business in the Hypoport network

DGAP-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Personnel Hypoport SE: New head of B2B personal loans business in the Hypoport network 2021-01-06 / 07:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release _Appointment_ *New head of B2B personal loans business in the Hypoport network* *Berlin, 6 January 2021: The Hypoport Group is strengthening its sales operations in B2B personal loans and has appointed Thomas Teuber to head up Hypoport's activities in this business from February 2021. * Prior to joining Hypoport, Mr Teuber worked at DKB Deutsche Kreditbank AG for twelve years in managerial roles. Most recently, he spent five years as Managing Director of SKG BANK, which is DKB's centre of excellence for personal loans. Before his time at DKB, he held various positions at what is now Consors Finanz (BNP Paribas) that were closely involved with technology and the personal loans business. Thomas Teuber sees his new role at Hypoport as the next logical step in his career: "I have been responsible for technology-supported personal loans business in the banking sector for the past 25 years. I am now making the experience and expertise I have gained in the implementation and use of platform technology in this area available to other banks." Ronald Slabke, CEO of Hypoport, highlights the breadth of the potential growth for the personal loans product group: "Our personal loans product has only been part of the Credit Platform segment for a few years. The appointment of Thomas Teuber will strengthen our B2B sales activities aimed at banks. This applies to Europace, the platform for private commercial banks, and to platforms such as FINMAS, which is used in the association of regional savings banks." *About Hypoport SE* Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, real-estate and insurance industries with a workforce of more than 2,000 employees. It is grouped into four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform and Insurance Platform. The Credit Platform segment operates Europace, which is an online B2B financial marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgages, building finance products and personal loans. A fully integrated system links more than 750 partners - banks, insurers and financial product distributors. Several thousand loan brokerage advisors execute approx. 35,000 transactions per month on Europace, generating a volume of more than &euro7 billion. Besides Europace, the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces and the B2B distribution companies Qualitypool and Starpool support the growth of the credit platform. The Private Clients segment, made up of the web-based, non-captive financial product distributor Dr. Klein Privatkunden and the consumer comparison portal Vergleich.de, brings together all business models aimed at directly advising consumers on mortgages, insurance or pension products. All real estate-related activities of the Hypoport Group, with the exception of mortgage finance, are grouped together in the Real Estate Platform segment (previously Institutional Clients) with the aim of digitalising the sale, valuation, financing and management of properties. The Insurance Platform segment operates SMART INSUR, a web-based B2B platform for advice, comparison of tariffs and the administration of insurance policies. The segment also incorporates the insurance unit of Qualitypool, a B2B distribution company. The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX since 2015. *Contact* Jan H. Pahl Investor Relations Manager Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942 Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19 Email: ir@hypoport.de Hypoport SE Heidestr. 8 10557 Berlin www.hypoport.com *Key data on Hypoport's shares * ISIN DE 0005493365 WKN 549336 Stock exchanges symbol HYQ 2021-01-06 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Hypoport SE Heidestraße 8 10557 Berlin Germany Phone: +4930420861942 Fax: +49/30 42086-1999 E-mail: ir@hypoport.de Internet: www.hypoport.de ISIN: DE0005493365 WKN: 549336 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1158699 End of News DGAP News Service 1158699 2021-01-06

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2021 01:05 ET (06:05 GMT)