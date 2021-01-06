PRESS RELEASE : Hypoport SE: New head of B2B personal loans business in the Hypoport network

DGAP-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Hypoport SE: New head of B2B personal loans business in the Hypoport network
2021-01-06 / 07:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Press release
_Appointment_
*New head of B2B personal loans business in the Hypoport network*
*Berlin, 6 January 2021: The Hypoport Group is strengthening its sales
operations in B2B personal loans and has appointed Thomas Teuber to head up
Hypoport's activities in this business from February 2021. *
Prior to joining Hypoport, Mr Teuber worked at DKB Deutsche Kreditbank AG
for twelve years in managerial roles. Most recently, he spent five years as
Managing Director of SKG BANK, which is DKB's centre of excellence for
personal loans. Before his time at DKB, he held various positions at what is
now Consors Finanz (BNP Paribas) that were closely involved with technology
and the personal loans business.
Thomas Teuber sees his new role at Hypoport as the next logical step in his
career: "I have been responsible for technology-supported personal loans
business in the banking sector for the past 25 years. I am now making the
experience and expertise I have gained in the implementation and use of
platform technology in this area available to other banks."
Ronald Slabke, CEO of Hypoport, highlights the breadth of the potential
growth for the personal loans product group: "Our personal loans product has
only been part of the Credit Platform segment for a few years. The
appointment of Thomas Teuber will strengthen our B2B sales activities aimed
at banks. This applies to Europace, the platform for private commercial
banks, and to platforms such as FINMAS, which is used in the association of
regional savings banks."
*About Hypoport SE*
Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company
of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for
the credit, real-estate and insurance industries with a workforce of more
than 2,000 employees. It is grouped into four segments: Credit Platform,
Private Clients, Real Estate Platform and Insurance Platform.
The Credit Platform segment operates Europace, which is an online B2B
financial marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgages,
building finance products and personal loans. A fully integrated system
links more than 750 partners - banks, insurers and financial product
distributors. Several thousand loan brokerage advisors execute approx.
35,000 transactions per month on Europace, generating a volume of more than
&euro7 billion. Besides Europace, the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces
and the B2B distribution companies Qualitypool and Starpool support the
growth of the credit platform.
The Private Clients segment, made up of the web-based, non-captive financial
product distributor Dr. Klein Privatkunden and the consumer comparison
portal Vergleich.de, brings together all business models aimed at directly
advising consumers on mortgages, insurance or pension products.
All real estate-related activities of the Hypoport Group, with the exception
of mortgage finance, are grouped together in the Real Estate Platform
segment (previously Institutional Clients) with the aim of digitalising the
sale, valuation, financing and management of properties.
The Insurance Platform segment operates SMART INSUR, a web-based B2B
platform for advice, comparison of tariffs and the administration of
insurance policies. The segment also incorporates the insurance unit of
Qualitypool, a B2B distribution company.
The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX
since 2015.
*Contact*
Jan H. Pahl
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19
Email: ir@hypoport.de
Hypoport SE
Heidestr. 8
10557 Berlin
www.hypoport.com
*Key data on Hypoport's shares *
ISIN DE 0005493365
WKN 549336
Stock exchanges symbol HYQ
2021-01-06 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hypoport SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930420861942
Fax: +49/30 42086-1999
E-mail: ir@hypoport.de
Internet: www.hypoport.de
ISIN: DE0005493365
WKN: 549336
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1158699
End of News DGAP News Service
1158699 2021-01-06
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 06, 2021 01:05 ET (06:05 GMT)