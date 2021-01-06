Log in
PRESS RELEASE : Hypoport SE: New head of B2B personal loans business in the Hypoport network

01/06/2021 | 01:06am EST
 DGAP-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Personnel 
Hypoport SE: New head of B2B personal loans business in the Hypoport network 
 
2021-01-06 / 07:05 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Press release 
 
_Appointment_ 
 
*New head of B2B personal loans business in the Hypoport network* 
 
*Berlin, 6 January 2021: The Hypoport Group is strengthening its sales 
operations in B2B personal loans and has appointed Thomas Teuber to head up 
Hypoport's activities in this business from February 2021. * 
 
Prior to joining Hypoport, Mr Teuber worked at DKB Deutsche Kreditbank AG 
for twelve years in managerial roles. Most recently, he spent five years as 
Managing Director of SKG BANK, which is DKB's centre of excellence for 
personal loans. Before his time at DKB, he held various positions at what is 
now Consors Finanz (BNP Paribas) that were closely involved with technology 
and the personal loans business. 
 
Thomas Teuber sees his new role at Hypoport as the next logical step in his 
career: "I have been responsible for technology-supported personal loans 
business in the banking sector for the past 25 years. I am now making the 
experience and expertise I have gained in the implementation and use of 
platform technology in this area available to other banks." 
 
Ronald Slabke, CEO of Hypoport, highlights the breadth of the potential 
growth for the personal loans product group: "Our personal loans product has 
only been part of the Credit Platform segment for a few years. The 
appointment of Thomas Teuber will strengthen our B2B sales activities aimed 
at banks. This applies to Europace, the platform for private commercial 
banks, and to platforms such as FINMAS, which is used in the association of 
regional savings banks." 
 
*About Hypoport SE* 
 
Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company 
of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for 
the credit, real-estate and insurance industries with a workforce of more 
than 2,000 employees. It is grouped into four segments: Credit Platform, 
Private Clients, Real Estate Platform and Insurance Platform. 
 
The Credit Platform segment operates Europace, which is an online B2B 
financial marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgages, 
building finance products and personal loans. A fully integrated system 
links more than 750 partners - banks, insurers and financial product 
distributors. Several thousand loan brokerage advisors execute approx. 
35,000 transactions per month on Europace, generating a volume of more than 
&euro7 billion. Besides Europace, the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces 
and the B2B distribution companies Qualitypool and Starpool support the 
growth of the credit platform. 
 
The Private Clients segment, made up of the web-based, non-captive financial 
product distributor Dr. Klein Privatkunden and the consumer comparison 
portal Vergleich.de, brings together all business models aimed at directly 
advising consumers on mortgages, insurance or pension products. 
 
All real estate-related activities of the Hypoport Group, with the exception 
of mortgage finance, are grouped together in the Real Estate Platform 
segment (previously Institutional Clients) with the aim of digitalising the 
sale, valuation, financing and management of properties. 
 
The Insurance Platform segment operates SMART INSUR, a web-based B2B 
platform for advice, comparison of tariffs and the administration of 
insurance policies. The segment also incorporates the insurance unit of 
Qualitypool, a B2B distribution company. 
 
The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the 
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX 
since 2015. 
 
*Contact* 
 
Jan H. Pahl 
Investor Relations Manager 
 
Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942 
Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19 
Email: ir@hypoport.de 
 
Hypoport SE 
Heidestr. 8 
10557 Berlin 
 
www.hypoport.com 
 
*Key data on Hypoport's shares * 
 
ISIN DE 0005493365 
WKN 549336 
Stock exchanges symbol HYQ 
 
2021-01-06 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     Hypoport SE 
             Heidestraße 8 
             10557 Berlin 
             Germany 
Phone:       +4930420861942 
Fax:         +49/30 42086-1999 
E-mail:      ir@hypoport.de 
Internet:    www.hypoport.de 
ISIN:        DE0005493365 
WKN:         549336 
Indices:     SDAX 
Listed:      Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated 
             Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, 
             Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1158699 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1158699 2021-01-06

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2021 01:05 ET (06:05 GMT)

ChangeLast1st jan.
HYPOPORT SE -0.94% 527 Delayed Quote.2.33%
SDAX PERFORMANCE INDEX 9:00-20:00 0.94% 14932.33 Delayed Quote.0.20%
