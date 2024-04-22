BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Good business in private real estate finance has given the financial services provider Hypoport a boost at the beginning of the year. Revenue for the first quarter rose by 15 per cent year on year to around €107 million, as the SDax-listed company announced in Berlin on Monday evening. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose from 0.8 million euros to 4.3 million euros. Hypoport's shares jumped by one percent compared with the Xetra closing price on the Tradegate trading platform.

The Group had already presented its initial key figures in mid-April. In the first quarter, Hypoport's Europace platform benefited from a general upturn in demand for real estate loans and higher market shares. The volume of loans processed grew by 11.6 percent year-on-year to 18.4 billion euros. In particular, business with savings banks and cooperative banks grew strongly. The Management Board will present the full figures on May 6./ngu/he