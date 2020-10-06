HYPE - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - TRP121: Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interest in shares

TRP121: Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interest in shares

HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1987/005284/06)

JSE share code: HYP ISIN: ZAE000190724

JSE bond issuer code: HYPI (Approved as a REIT by the JSE) ("Hyprop")

TRP121: NOTIFICATION OF AN ACQUISITION OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN SHARES

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008 ("the Companies Act"), regulation 121(2)(b) of the Companies Act Regulations, 2011 and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Hyprop has received notification from Fairtree Asset Management Proprietary Limited ("Fairtree"), of the acquisition by clients of Fairtree of Hyprop shares, such that Fairtree's clients now hold in the aggregate 5.5451% of Hyprop's total ordinary shares in issue.

As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Companies Act, Hyprop has filed the required notices with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

6 October 2020

Sponsor

Java Capital

Date: 06-10-2020 10:10:00

