Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Hyprop Investments Limited    HYP   ZAE000190724

HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(HYP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HYPE - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - TRP121: Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interest in shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 04:40am EDT

TRP121: Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interest in shares

HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1987/005284/06)

JSE share code: HYP ISIN: ZAE000190724

JSE bond issuer code: HYPI (Approved as a REIT by the JSE) ("Hyprop")

TRP121: NOTIFICATION OF AN ACQUISITION OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN SHARES

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008 ("the Companies Act"), regulation 121(2)(b) of the Companies Act Regulations, 2011 and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Hyprop has received notification from Fairtree Asset Management Proprietary Limited ("Fairtree"), of the acquisition by clients of Fairtree of Hyprop shares, such that Fairtree's clients now hold in the aggregate 5.5451% of Hyprop's total ordinary shares in issue.

As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Companies Act, Hyprop has filed the required notices with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

6 October 2020

Sponsor

Java Capital

Date: 06-10-2020 10:10:00

Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').

The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hyprop Investments Limited published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 08:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED
04:40aHYPE - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - : Notification of an acquisition of benefic..
PU
10/05HYPROP INVESTMENTS : HYPI - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Interest Payment Notifi..
PU
10/02HYPROP INVESTMENTS : HYPE - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Dealings in securities ..
PU
09/25HYPROP INVESTMENTS : HYPE - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Dealings in securities ..
PU
09/21HYPROP INVESTMENTS : HYPE - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Change to the board of ..
PU
09/21HYPROP INVESTMENTS : HYPE - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Summarised consolidated..
PU
09/17HYPROP INVESTMENTS : HYPE - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Trading Statement
PU
08/26HYPROP INVESTMENTS : Starbucks opens its first Western Cape store in Canal Walk
PU
08/24HYPROP INVESTMENTS : Canal Walk voted the Coolest Shopping Mall in the Western C..
PU
08/19HYPROP INVESTMENTS : Canal Walk awarded prestigious 5-Star Green Star Existing B..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 821 M 170 M 170 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 5 554 M 335 M 335 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 18,3%
Capitalization 4 729 M 286 M 285 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,64x
EV / Sales 2022 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 232
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hyprop Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 31,03 ZAR
Last Close Price 18,60 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 66,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Morné C. Wilken Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gavin Robert Tipper Non-Executive Chairman
Brett Till CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Mark de Klerk National Technical Manager
Karin Eichhorn Manager-Human Resources & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED-66.82%286
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-53.84%21 033
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-23.33%16 832
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-36.42%6 787
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-31.61%6 364
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST-20.73%5 290
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group