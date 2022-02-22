Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Hyprop Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYP   ZAE000190724

HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(HYP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hyprop Investments : Acquisition of retail properties, posting of circular, financial information and withdrawal of cautionary

02/22/2022 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1987/005284/06)

JSE share code: HYP ISIN: ZAE000190724

JSE bond issuer code: HYPI (Approved as a REIT by the JSE) ("Hyprop" or "the company")

ACQUISITION OF FOUR RETAIL PROPERTIES FROM HYSTEAD - POSTING OF CIRCULAR, FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE TRANSACTION AND WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Shareholders are referred to the proposed acquisition of four Eastern European retail properties from Hystead Limited ("Hystead"), in which Hyprop holds a 60% interest, (the "transaction") announced on SENS on 28 January 2022.

  1. Posting of circular and notice of general meeting
    Shareholders are advised that on 22 February 2022 Hyprop issued a circular to its shareholders regarding the transaction (the "circular"), incorporating a notice of general meeting.
    The general meeting of Hyprop shareholders will be held by way of electronic participation in accordance with the provisions of section 63(2) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2009 and the JSE Listings Requirements, as read with the company's memorandum of incorporation, at 10:00 am on Friday, 25 March 2022, to consider and, if deemed fit, pass, with or without modification, the resolution required to be approved by shareholders in order to authorise and implement the transaction (the "general meeting").
    Copies of the circular are available on the Hyprop website at https://www.hyprop.co.za/circulars.php, and may also be obtained at the company's registered office, 2nd Floor, Cradock Heights, 21 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank, 2196 during normal business hours from the date of issue of the circular to the date of the general meeting.
    Terms defined in the circular will bear the same meaning in this announcement.
  2. Forecast statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
    Set out below are the forecast statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income of the target group, and the impact on the Group (the "Forecasts"), on a stand-alone basis for the 3-months ending 30 June 2022 (the
    "FY22 Forecast period") and the year ending 30 June 2023 (the "FY23 Forecast period") (and collectively, the "Forecast periods").
    The Forecasts, including the assumptions on which they are based, are the responsibility of the Hyprop board. The Forecasts must be read in conjunction with the circular, which, inter alia, contains the detailed notes and assumptions relating to the forecasts in Annexure 4, and the Independent Reporting Accountant's report thereon in Annexure 5, of the circular.
    The Forecasts have been prepared:
    • in relation to the transaction only;
    • in accordance with Hyprop's accounting policies and in compliance with IFRS;
    • in accordance with paragraphs 13.12 and 13.14 of the JSE Listings Requirements; and
    • on the basis of the overriding assumption that the conditions precedent specified in the transaction agreement will have been met by the effective date, being 31 March 2022, and therefore, the risks and rewards of ownership will transfer to Hyprop on this date. As a result, Hyprop will be able to recognise 100% of the income and expenditure from the target group companies from 1 April 2022.

The forecasts for the 3-months ending 30 June 2022 and the year ending 30 June 2023 are set out below.

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

3 months

12 months

3 months

12 months

ending

ending

ending

ending

30 June

30 June

30 June

30 June

2022

2023

2022

2023

EUR'000

EUR'000

R'000 3

R'000 3

Revenue

15 993

65 708

293 298

1 225 661

Rental and other lease income

12 469

51 194

228 666

954 937

Straight-line rental income accrual

(123)

(181)

(2 255)

(3 382)

Non-lease income

264

1 146

4 842

21 377

Recoveries

3 383

13 549

62 045

252 729

Changes in expected credit losses - trade receivables

(74)

(278)

(1 351)

(5 179)

Property expenses

(6 505)

(26 548)

(119 300)

(495 211)

Net property income

9 414

38 882

172 647

725 271

Other operating expenses 1

(761)

(2 967)

(13 955)

(55 338)

Operating income

8 653

35 915

158 692

669 933

Net interest

(2 771)

(10 922)

(50 823)

(203 724)

Profit before taxation

5 882

24 993

107 869

466 209

Taxation

(567)

(2 558)

(10 396)

(47 718)

Profit for the period / year of the target group

5 315

22 435

97 473

418 491

Other comprehensive (loss) / income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit

or loss (net of taxation)

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive profit for the period / year

of the target group

5 315

22 435

97 473

418 491

Incremental interest cost for the Group

(30 530)

(122 118)

Other incremental Group costs 2

(17 027)

(6 382)

Profit and total comprehensive income for the

period/year for the Group from the transaction

49 916

289 991

Adjusted for:

Straight-line rental income accrual

2 255

3 385

Distributable earnings for the period/year for the

Group from the transaction

52 171

293 376

Net number of ordinary shares in issue (000)

341 828

341 828

Distributable earnings per share for the Group from the transaction (cents)

15.26

85.83

  1. Other operating expenses include asset management fees of €527k (R9.7 million) (June 2022) and €2 108k (R39.3 million) (June 2023) which will ultimately be paid to Hyprop.
  2. Incremental Group costs for the 3 months ending 30 June 2022 include the transaction costs of R12.4 million.
  3. Euro amounts have been converted to Rands at an exchange rate of R18.34/Euro (June 2022) and R18.65/Euro (June 2023) (based on independent forecast rates).

Assumptions that are under the control of the Hyprop board relating to the target group

1. Rental revenue

Rental revenue has been forecast for each of the Hystead acquisition properties based on existing and new individual leases, contractual rental indexations and step rental adjustments, and assumptions of future occupancy rates, tenant retentions, market rentals and the impact of new competitors in certain of the markets.

  1. Categorisation of rental revenue
    Forecast rental revenue comprises 77% and 78% of the total forecast revenue for the FY22 Forecast period and the FY23 Forecast period, respectively, and non-rental revenue comprises 23% and 22% of the total forecast revenue for the FY22 Forecast period and the FY23 Forecast period, respectively.
    The forecast rental revenue is categorised as contracted, near-contracted or uncontracted, as follows:

FY22 Forecast

FY23 Forecast

period

period

(%)

(%)

Contracted

85.7

77.2

Near-contracted

2.7

8.3

Uncontracted

11.6

14.5

TOTAL

100

100

  1. Lease expiries, reletting, vacancies and tenant incentives
    Specific assumptions have been made in respect of each lease over the Forecast periods, for each of the Hystead acquisition properties.
    • Reletting and lease incentives for expiring leases during the Forecast periods have been assumed on a property-by-property basis, taking into consideration existing lease agreements and draft terms being negotiated with potential tenants (including existing tenants);
    • an assessment of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on tenant renewal and lease periods; and
    • available information on the relevant tenancy, such as current passing rent, market rent, property, locality, and discussions with tenants and potential tenants.

Vacancies have been forecast on a property-by-property basis. Current vacant space has been assumed to remain vacant unless it is deemed probable that such space will be let, in which case the rental is forecast at prevailing market rates.

3. Salient dates

Set out below are the salient dates and times in relation to the transaction:

2022

Record date to receive the circular and notice of general meeting

Friday, 11 February

Circular and notice of general meeting issued

Tuesday, 22 February

Announcement relating to the issue of the circular and notice of general meeting

Tuesday, 22 February

released on SENS

Last day to trade on the JSE in order to be eligible to participate in and vote at the

Tuesday, 15 March

general meeting

Voting record date

Friday, 18

March

Last day to lodge forms of proxy for the general meeting with the transfer

Wednesday, 23

March

secretaries, by 10:00 am (forms of proxy not lodged with the transfer secretaries in

time may be handed to the chairperson of the general meeting immediately before

the commencement thereof)

General meeting held at 10:00 am

Friday, 25

March

Results of the general meeting released on SENS

Friday, 25

March

Notes:

  1. All dates and times in this announcement are local dates and times in South Africa and are subject to change. Any changes will be announced on SENS.
  2. Hyprop shareholders should note that as transactions in shares are settled in the electronic settlement system used by Strate, settlement of trades takes place three business days after such trades. Therefore, Hyprop shareholders who acquire Hyprop shares after close of trade on Tuesday, 15 March 2022 will not be eligible to vote at the general meeting.
  3. No dematerialisation and/or rematerialisation of Hyprop shares may take place between Wednesday, 16 March 2022 and Friday, 18 March 2022, both days inclusive.

4. Withdrawal of cautionary announcement

Following the release of this announcement, the cautionary announcement released on SENS on 28 January 2022 is withdrawn and caution is no longer required to be exercised by shareholders when dealing in Hyprop securities.

22 February 2022

Corporate advisor and sponsor

Disclaimer

Hyprop Investments Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 15:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED
10:02aHYPROP INVESTMENTS : Acquisition of retail properties, posting of circular, financial info..
PU
01/28Hyprop Investments Limited entered into an agreement to acquire Balkan Retail NV and SC..
CI
2021HYPROP INVESTMENTS : Pre-close operational update presentation october 2021 pdf - 4mb
PU
2021HYPROP INVESTMENTS : maintains strong liquidity
PU
2021TRANSCRIPT : Hyprop Investments Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2021HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
2021TRANSCRIPT : Hyprop Investments Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Sep 17, 2021
CI
2021HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Financial report
CO
2021An unknown buyer completed the acquisition of 33.33% stake in Atterbury Value Mart from..
CI
2021Twin City Trading 2 Proprietary Limited completed the acquisition of a 33.3% stake in A..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 820 M 187 M 187 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 8 182 M 542 M 542 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 9,78%
Capitalization 11 959 M 792 M 792 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,14x
EV / Sales 2023 7,52x
Nbr of Employees 232
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hyprop Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 35,03 ZAR
Average target price 33,73 ZAR
Spread / Average Target -3,73%
Managers and Directors
Morné C. Wilken Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brett Till CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Gavin Robert Tipper Non-Executive Chairman
Mark de Klerk National Technical Manager
Karin Eichhorn Manager-Human Resources & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED-5.96%792
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-11.78%46 319
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-4.66%17 705
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-3.45%14 676
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-11.75%11 368
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST4.41%10 460