Hyprop Investments : Acquisition of retail properties, posting of circular, financial information and withdrawal of cautionary

HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1987/005284/06) JSE share code: HYP ISIN: ZAE000190724 JSE bond issuer code: HYPI (Approved as a REIT by the JSE) ("Hyprop" or "the company") ACQUISITION OF FOUR RETAIL PROPERTIES FROM HYSTEAD - POSTING OF CIRCULAR, FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE TRANSACTION AND WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT Shareholders are referred to the proposed acquisition of four Eastern European retail properties from Hystead Limited ("Hystead"), in which Hyprop holds a 60% interest, (the "transaction") announced on SENS on 28 January 2022. Posting of circular and notice of general meeting

Shareholders are advised that on 22 February 2022 Hyprop issued a circular to its shareholders regarding the transaction (the " circular "), incorporating a notice of general meeting.

The general meeting of Hyprop shareholders will be held by way of electronic participation in accordance with the provisions of section 63(2) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2009 and the JSE Listings Requirements, as read with the company's memorandum of incorporation, at 10:00 am on Friday, 25 March 2022, to consider and, if deemed fit, pass, with or without modification, the resolution required to be approved by shareholders in order to authorise and implement the transaction (the " general meeting ").

Copies of the circular are available on the Hyprop website at https://www.hyprop.co.za/circulars.php, and may also be obtained at the company's registered office, 2 nd Floor, Cradock Heights, 21 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank, 2196 during normal business hours from the date of issue of the circular to the date of the general meeting.

Terms defined in the circular will bear the same meaning in this announcement. Forecast statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Set out below are the forecast statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income of the target group, and the impact on the Group (the " Forecasts "), on a stand-alone basis for the 3-months ending 30 June 2022 (the

" FY22 Forecast period ") and the year ending 30 June 2023 (the " FY23 Forecast period ") (and collectively, the " Forecast periods ").

The Forecasts, including the assumptions on which they are based, are the responsibility of the Hyprop board. The Forecasts must be read in conjunction with the circular, which, inter alia, contains the detailed notes and assumptions relating to the forecasts in Annexure 4, and the Independent Reporting Accountant's report thereon in Annexure 5, of the circular.

The Forecasts have been prepared: in relation to the transaction only;

in accordance with Hyprop's accounting policies and in compliance with IFRS;

in accordance with paragraphs 13.12 and 13.14 of the JSE Listings Requirements; and

on the basis of the overriding assumption that the conditions precedent specified in the transaction agreement will have been met by the effective date, being 31 March 2022, and therefore, the risks and rewards of ownership will transfer to Hyprop on this date. As a result, Hyprop will be able to recognise 100% of the income and expenditure from the target group companies from 1 April 2022.

The forecasts for the 3-months ending 30 June 2022 and the year ending 30 June 2023 are set out below. Forecast Forecast Forecast Forecast 3 months 12 months 3 months 12 months ending ending ending ending 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 June 2022 2023 2022 2023 EUR'000 EUR'000 R'000 3 R'000 3 Revenue 15 993 65 708 293 298 1 225 661 Rental and other lease income 12 469 51 194 228 666 954 937 Straight-line rental income accrual (123) (181) (2 255) (3 382) Non-lease income 264 1 146 4 842 21 377 Recoveries 3 383 13 549 62 045 252 729 Changes in expected credit losses - trade receivables (74) (278) (1 351) (5 179) Property expenses (6 505) (26 548) (119 300) (495 211) Net property income 9 414 38 882 172 647 725 271 Other operating expenses 1 (761) (2 967) (13 955) (55 338) Operating income 8 653 35 915 158 692 669 933 Net interest (2 771) (10 922) (50 823) (203 724) Profit before taxation 5 882 24 993 107 869 466 209 Taxation (567) (2 558) (10 396) (47 718) Profit for the period / year of the target group 5 315 22 435 97 473 418 491 Other comprehensive (loss) / income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss (net of taxation) - - - - Total comprehensive profit for the period / year of the target group 5 315 22 435 97 473 418 491 Incremental interest cost for the Group (30 530) (122 118) Other incremental Group costs 2 (17 027) (6 382) Profit and total comprehensive income for the period/year for the Group from the transaction 49 916 289 991 Adjusted for: Straight-line rental income accrual 2 255 3 385 Distributable earnings for the period/year for the Group from the transaction 52 171 293 376 Net number of ordinary shares in issue (000) 341 828 341 828 Distributable earnings per share for the Group from the transaction (cents) 15.26 85.83 Other operating expenses include asset management fees of €527k (R9.7 million) (June 2022) and €2 108k (R39.3 million) (June 2023) which will ultimately be paid to Hyprop. Incremental Group costs for the 3 months ending 30 June 2022 include the transaction costs of R12.4 million. Euro amounts have been converted to Rands at an exchange rate of R18.34/Euro (June 2022) and R18.65/Euro (June 2023) (based on independent forecast rates). Assumptions that are under the control of the Hyprop board relating to the target group 1. Rental revenue Rental revenue has been forecast for each of the Hystead acquisition properties based on existing and new individual leases, contractual rental indexations and step rental adjustments, and assumptions of future occupancy rates, tenant retentions, market rentals and the impact of new competitors in certain of the markets.

Categorisation of rental revenue

Forecast rental revenue comprises 77% and 78% of the total forecast revenue for the FY22 Forecast period and the FY23 Forecast period, respectively, and non-rental revenue comprises 23% and 22% of the total forecast revenue for the FY22 Forecast period and the FY23 Forecast period, respectively.

The forecast rental revenue is categorised as contracted, near-contracted or uncontracted, as follows: FY22 Forecast FY23 Forecast period period (%) (%) Contracted 85.7 77.2 Near-contracted 2.7 8.3 Uncontracted 11.6 14.5 TOTAL 100 100 Lease expiries, reletting, vacancies and tenant incentives

Specific assumptions have been made in respect of each lease over the Forecast periods, for each of the Hystead acquisition properties. Reletting and lease incentives for expiring leases during the Forecast periods have been assumed on a property-by-property basis, taking into consideration existing lease agreements and draft terms being negotiated with potential tenants (including existing tenants);

property-by-property basis, taking into consideration existing lease agreements and draft terms being negotiated with potential tenants (including existing tenants); an assessment of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on tenant renewal and lease periods; and

Covid-19 pandemic on tenant renewal and lease periods; and available information on the relevant tenancy, such as current passing rent, market rent, property, locality, and discussions with tenants and potential tenants. Vacancies have been forecast on a property-by-property basis. Current vacant space has been assumed to remain vacant unless it is deemed probable that such space will be let, in which case the rental is forecast at prevailing market rates. 3. Salient dates Set out below are the salient dates and times in relation to the transaction: 2022 Record date to receive the circular and notice of general meeting Friday, 11 February Circular and notice of general meeting issued Tuesday, 22 February Announcement relating to the issue of the circular and notice of general meeting Tuesday, 22 February released on SENS Last day to trade on the JSE in order to be eligible to participate in and vote at the Tuesday, 15 March general meeting Voting record date Friday, 18 March Last day to lodge forms of proxy for the general meeting with the transfer Wednesday, 23 March secretaries, by 10:00 am (forms of proxy not lodged with the transfer secretaries in time may be handed to the chairperson of the general meeting immediately before the commencement thereof) General meeting held at 10:00 am Friday, 25 March Results of the general meeting released on SENS Friday, 25 March