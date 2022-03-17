Hyprop Investments : Condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 ("HY2022")

HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1987/005284/06)

JSE share code: HYP ISIN: ZAE000190724

Bond issuer code: HYPI (Approved as a REIT by the JSE)

("Hyprop" or "the Company" or "the Group")

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS

for the SIX MONTHS ended 31 DECEMBER 2021 ("HY2022")

Balance sheet strengthened

Total borrowings reduced by circa R1 billion since June 2021;

R876 million of equity raised via the 2021 financial year dividend reinvestment plan;

Net proceeds from the sale of Atterbury Value Mart and Delta City Belgrade applied to debt; and

Fully consolidated LTV ratio reduced from 45.8% at 30 June 2021 to 41.5%, and see-through LTV ratio reduced from 37.2% at 30 June 2021 to 34%.

Improved trading and financial performance

21% growth in like-for-like half year distributable income;

like-for-like half year distributable income; Positive growth in footfall, tenant turnover and trading density across all portfolios; and

Tenant turnover and trading density in the SA portfolio reached pre-Covid-19 levels in December 2021.

Significant progress on the Hystead liquidity event via the disposal of Hystead's assets

Hyprop to acquire the four remaining Hystead assets for €193 million, subject to shareholder approval;

Disposal of Delta City in Belgrade, Serbia completed;

Conditional sale and purchase agreement concluded for Delta City in Podgorica, Montenegro; and

Euro equity debt to be reduced by €185 million.

Unaudited 6 months Net operating income (R'000) 31 December 2021 477 724 Headline earnings per share (cents) 200.1 Basic earnings / (loss) per share (cents) 271.1 Distributable income per share (cents) 146.5 Net asset value per share (Rand) 58.97

Dividend declaration

Until market conditions stabilise the board anticipates declaring an annual dividend on publication of the Group's year-end results, having regard to the JSE's minimum distribution requirements applicable

to REITs, capital expenditure and other cash flow requirements, and the objective of strengthening the balance sheet. The Board will review the dividend payment frequency and pay-out ratio as market conditions evolve.

Outlook and prospects

Hyprop remains focused on creating safe environments and opportunities for people to connect and have authentic and meaningful experiences, thereby creating long-term sustainable value for all stakeholders.

There are signs that the global impact of Covid-19