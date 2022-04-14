Log in
    HYP   ZAE000190724

HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(HYP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-12
35.72 ZAR   -1.05%
05:35aHYPROP INVESTMENTS : Update to the investor presentation in respect of the interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2021
PU
04/11TRP121 : Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interest in securities
PU
04/11ALLAN GRAY PROPRIETARY LIMITED ON BEHALF OF CLIENT ACQUIRED AN UNKNOWN STAKE IN HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED (JSE : Hyp).
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hyprop Investments : Update to the investor presentation in respect of the interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2021

04/14/2022 | 05:35am EDT
HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1987/005284/06)

JSE share code: HYP ISIN: ZAE000190724 JSE bond issuer code: HYPI

(Approved as a REIT by the JSE)

("Hyprop" or "the Company")

UPDATE TO THE INVESTOR PRESENTATION IN RESPECT OF THE INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Shareholders are referred to the interim results presentation published alongside the Company's financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 ("interim results").

Shareholders are advised that additional information has been published to provide clarification in terms of the leasing activities, vacancy, tenants, and the cost of occupation of the South African portfolio. The updated information is available on Hyprop's website at: https://www.hyprop.co.za/interim-results.php.The additional information has no impact on Hyprop's interim results and is being provided for information purposes only.

14 April 2022

Sponsor

Java Capital

Disclaimer

Hyprop Investments Limited published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 09:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 708 M 186 M 186 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 9 581 M 658 M 658 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 8,68%
Capitalization 12 211 M 839 M 839 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,05x
EV / Sales 2023 9,32x
Nbr of Employees 232
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hyprop Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 35,72 ZAR
Average target price 32,99 ZAR
Spread / Average Target -7,63%
Managers and Directors
Morné C. Wilken Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brett Till CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Gavin Robert Tipper Non-Executive Chairman
Mark de Klerk National Technical Manager
Karin Eichhorn Manager-Human Resources & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED-4.11%839
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-20.15%41 891
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-1.97%18 116
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION1.62%15 479
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-6.40%12 057
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-4.18%8 098