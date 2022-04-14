Hyprop Investments : Update to the investor presentation in respect of the interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2021

HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1987/005284/06)

JSE share code: HYP ISIN: ZAE000190724 JSE bond issuer code: HYPI

(Approved as a REIT by the JSE)

("Hyprop" or "the Company")

UPDATE TO THE INVESTOR PRESENTATION IN RESPECT OF THE INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Shareholders are referred to the interim results presentation published alongside the Company's financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 ("interim results").

Shareholders are advised that additional information has been published to provide clarification in terms of the leasing activities, vacancy, tenants, and the cost of occupation of the South African portfolio. The updated information is available on Hyprop's website at: https://www.hyprop.co.za/interim-results.php.The additional information has no impact on Hyprop's interim results and is being provided for information purposes only.

14 April 2022

Sponsor

Java Capital