Gridwise App Review

Rideshare and delivery services have become the core of the global gig economy. However, despite the growing number of earnings opportunities, many rideshare drivers still don't make as much as they should, especially after expenses and tax deductions. If any of this sounds familiar, we've got some good news. There's an easy way you can maximize your earnings and improve your ridesharing or delivery driving experience. All you need to do is use Gridwise.

This 2016 Pittsburgh-based driver assistant app has revolutionized the industry. It allows rideshare and delivery drivers to earn up to $300 more per week with cross-platform earnings comparisons, rider demand insights, and automatic mileage tracking. With Gridwise, you will be able to save thousands of dollars a year on taxes and optimize your services. That being said, it should not surprise that Gridwise is one of the most popular apps among gig drivers.

How exactly can Gridwise help you, though? Learn more in the following in-depth review.

What Is Gridwise and How Does It Work?

Gridwise is a driver assistant smartphone app that takes care of all the business needs of a rideshare or delivery driver. The app will help you compile your tax reports, track progress, and plan your workday, saving you tons of time in the process and allowing you to focus on maximizing your driving and service performance.

Thanks to Gridwise, drivers can:

Track their rideshare and delivery mileage;

Maximize tax deductions;

See how their earnings break down between delivery and rideshare services, allowing them to see which service is most profitable;

Decide when to drive based on the data-driven insights, including historical volume of passengers and orders, performance, and airport passenger volume;

See the earnings of other drivers in their city to help them stack up.

All of this makes Gridwise a unique app, especially for drivers working for various services at once, like Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Instacart, Shipt, etc.

For a limited time only, get Gridwise Plus 45 days free using this link.

Gridwise Features for Rideshare and Delivery Drivers

As you already know, the Gridwise app has a multitude of great features you can take advantage of. Now, let's go through them one by one to see how the app can boost your performance and help you increase your ridesharing or delivery income.

Real-Time Driver Demand

Many things affect driver demand, including local events, traffic, weather, and so on. Keeping an eye on all of them is crucial to find the best hotspots. The only thing is, tracking all the events or traffic is a daunting and time-consuming task. Fortunately, Gridwise can aid you with that.

The in-app features will help you follow all the ongoing events, as well as changes in traffic and weather. Gridwise tracks the demand in various parts of the city to help you find the best driving spot. You can even set personalized alerts to ensure you're always up to date with everything happening throughout the city.

The app also comes with an 'event calendar' feature, allowing you to see the upcoming events and plan your driving schedule accordingly. This way, you will always know where the demand for your services is the highest. And the more you drive, the more you earn.

Airport Information

If we were to choose the stand-out feature Gridwise offers, it would definitely be the real-time airport data. The app tracks all flight details, schedules, flight sizes, and arriving passenger data, helping drivers decide when to arrive at the airport and avoid wasting time on airport lines.

Again, you can set special airport alerts to ensure Gridwise keeps you updated on the current flight information, passenger flow, and airport queues. The app will also notify you if there is a delay or about the nearest scheduled arrival. Thanks to that, you will be able to optimize your workday instead of cruising around the airport, wasting your time and fuel.

Besides airport alerts regarding flights and passengers, Gridwise can also show you how many other rideshare drivers are currently waiting for passengers in the airport and how long the queue length is. You can even notify others how long they can expect to spend in the queue.

Mileage Tracking

Tracking how many miles you've driven can be annoying. Unfortunately, it is the bread and butter of every rideshare and delivery driver as it adds to their overall expenses. What's more, if you do not track your mileage accurately, you will miss out on tax deductions.

This is where Gridwise comes in handy. The app will track your mileage for you, ensuring you always get accurate data. Thanks to this feature, you will be able to monitor your expenses and save thousands of dollars a year in the process.

Tax Deduction

As mentioned, drivers can lose a lot on their tax deductions if they do not measure their mileage accurately. Gridwise analyzes your mileage data, estimates your tax deduction based on this information, and automatically exports detailed mileage tax reports. This way, you will not lose time counting your tax-deductible miles, helping you keep track of your money.

To put things into perspective, here is a little summary of how much Gridwise can save you. Suppose an average business mile is worth 58 cents (2019). Now, if you drive 25,000 business miles, you should be eligible for a $14,500 tax deduction. This is money that should land back in your pocket. Well, thanks to Gridwise, you can rest assured this sum will indeed come back to you.

Drivers Performance and Earnings Comparison

If you are driving for more than one ridesharing service, Gridwise will monitor your performance on all of the apps you use, allowing you to see the breakdown of your earnings. That way, you will be able to decide on which service you should focus on more, maximizing your performance and increasing your income.

Additionally, the Gridwise app also allows its users to compare their performance to other drivers. This will help you improve your services and keep an eye on all the business opportunities you can take advantage of. This feature is beneficial for first-time drivers who want to start their rideshare or delivery adventure on the right foot.

Besides overall performance, you will also be able to compare other drivers' earnings. Using this feature, you will see where you might be missing out in terms of picking the right hotspots.

Gridwise Plus

The basic version of the Gridwise app is free for all drivers, and it comes with most of the standard features we've outlined above. You can take the whole experience to the next level, though, and invest in the premium version - Gridwise Plus.

With Gridwise Plus, you will get access to all the features mentioned, along with 24/7 airport information, custom airport alerts, as well as traffic and weather alerts. Premium version also eliminates in-app pop-ups and ads, significantly improving the user experience.

In a nutshell, by subscribing to Gridwise paid version, you will be getting:

Your earnings per trip and per hour

More detailed insight on other drivers' average earnings and performance

No ads and pop-ups

24-hour airport data on flights and numbers of passengers

Customized alerts on traffic, weather, rider demand, etc.

All users who sign up with THIS LINK can get Gridwise Plus for 45 days free, which is normally $8.33/month.

'Where to Drive' Feature

Gridwise updates the app constantly, adding upgrades and new features. Their most recent addition is the "Where to Drive" feature. "Where to Drive" breaks down the neighborhoods in certain cities to show which ones are more profitable for drivers.

Drivers can filter down data to look specifically at earnings per trip and distance per trip, in addition to being able to look at different time periods. This means you can see which areas pay drivers more during certain times of day.

'When to Drive' Feature

Another new feature in the Gridwise app is the "When to Drive" feature, which pairs with the "Where to Drive" feature to give drivers a holistic picture of what times and places are most profitable to drive in. With this tool, drivers can see the best times to drive within their cities.

The app compares the historical volume and performance across various days of the week and daytime, providing you with an in-depth analysis of when the best time to work is. Gridwise even groups types of services and their highest demands depending on the day, hour, and area. Thanks to that, you will be able to maximize your performance and plan your work days more effectively.

Gridwise Protection

If you work in rideshare and delivery services, you've probably encountered many situations when you could not work. Whether it was an illness, car repairs, or temporary account deactivation, it is never nice to lose your source of income, even temporarily. Gridwise has a perfect solution in the event of this - Gridwise Protection.

It is the feature that replaces 80% of your lost income, ensuring you never get behind on bills. Gridwise Protection ensures drivers can benefit from:

Deactivation protection where you will receive 80% of your daily average income in case the ridesharing or delivery service deactivates their account for reasons beyond your control;

Accident protection that provides 80% of your daily earnings when your vehicle is being repaired;

Hospitalization protection that pays drivers 80% of average everyday income when hospitalized;

Free legal consultation and a legal defense letter if you have been unfairly deactivated from the service's platform;

24/7 telehealth services to help you take care of yourself and your loved ones.

This feature proves that Gridwise is much more than just an ordinary app for delivery and rideshare drivers. Download it today and ensure your gig income stays protected at all times.

Is Gridwise Legit?

If you are wondering whether Gridwise is a legitimate and safe app, all you need to do is visit your app store. Over 100,000 downloads on Google Play and a 4.5 score out of 5-star rating should dispel the doubts regarding the apps' reliability. Apple users value Gridwise even higher, with a rating of 4.8 out of 5.

How to Sign Up?

To sign up with Gridwise, you need to meet a few requirements first. You have to be:

At least 18 years of age

Be a rideshare or delivery driver

Have access to Android or iOS device

Then, you simply need to download the Gridwise app, type in your information and follow their instructions to register your free account. There are no additional costs. You only pay if you decide on upgrading your account to the premium subscription.

At the moment, Gridwise is available in the following locations - Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa, and Washington, D.C.

This list is likely to grow, though, so do not panic if you cannot see your area there. Gridwise is growing strong, and, inevitably, they will only continue expanding to new locations.

Boost Your Rideshare & Delivery Income With Gridwise

If you are looking for a way to increase your rideshare or delivery earnings and performance, Gridwise is the perfect app for you. It will help you optimize your services by letting you know where the highest rider demand is, comparing your performance to other drivers, and notifying you about airport data through personalized alerts.

Not only that, but Gridwise will also help you manage your taxes, ensuring you get the right amount on tax-deductible fuel by monitoring your mileage. You can also expect protection when you aren't able to work due to specific reasons. All in all, Gridwise is just a fantastic app that all delivery and rideshare drivers should use if they want to get the most out of their services.

Make sure to check it out and see for yourself how you can boost your rideshare and delivery earnings by using Gridwise.

No related posts.