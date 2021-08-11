Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  HyreCar Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HYRE   US44916T1079

HYRECAR INC.

(HYRE)
  Report
HyreCar : to Participate in Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 11, 2021

08/11/2021 | 09:36am EDT
HyreCar Inc. (Nasdaq: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing and food/package delivery services, today announced that the company will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Joe Furnari, CEO and Serge De Bock, CFO, will present starting at 3:00 pm ET. Company management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on that same day. For information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting contact your Canaccord representative.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is a nationwide leader operating a carsharing marketplace for ridesharing in all 50 states and the District of Columbia via its proprietary technology platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers and OEM’s, who have been disrupted by automotive asset sharing. By providing a unique opportunity through our safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from TaaS. For more information please visit hyrecar.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on HYRECAR INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -37,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 400 M 400 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,16x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart HYRECAR INC.
Duration : Period :
HyreCar Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYRECAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 19,12 $
Average target price 17,80 $
Spread / Average Target -6,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Furnari Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Allan President
Serge De bock Chief Financial Officer
Grace Mellis Chairman
Ken Grimes Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYRECAR INC.167.79%400
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-16.71%8 292
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.130.05%5 710
SIXT SE21.38%5 583
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP18.74%2 922
BARLOWORLD LIMITED15.26%1 509