HyreCar : to Participate in Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 11, 2021

HyreCar Inc. (Nasdaq: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing and food/package delivery services, today announced that the company will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Joe Furnari, CEO and Serge De Bock, CFO, will present starting at 3:00 pm ET. Company management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on that same day. For information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting contact your Canaccord representative.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is a nationwide leader operating a carsharing marketplace for ridesharing in all 50 states and the District of Columbia via its proprietary technology platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers and OEM’s, who have been disrupted by automotive asset sharing. By providing a unique opportunity through our safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from TaaS. For more information please visit hyrecar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005556/en/