    HYRE   US44916T1079

HYRECAR INC.

(HYRE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP is Investigating HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) for Misleading Shareholders

11/03/2021 | 10:50am EDT
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces it is investigating HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) to determine whether certain HyreCar officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. HyreCar operates a web-based marketplace that allows car and fleet owners to rent their cars to Uber, Lyft, and other gig economy service drivers.

If you would like more information about HyreCar Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Accused of Materially Misstating its Insurance Reserves

A class action complaint was filed on behalf of purchasers of HyreCar between May 14, 2021 and August 10, 2021. According to the complaint, HyreCar announced "Record First Quarter 2021 Financial Result," stating that insurance deposits had more than doubled during the quarter to $1.7 million, while the amount of the Company's reserve (which indicates the amount of claims incurred but not yet paid) had declined by more than 17% since year end to $1.7 million. During a conference call the same day, defendants noted that price enhancements to driver and insurance fees "should drive significant net revenue and gross margin improvements through 2021." Specifically, defendants expected "our progress toward the gross margin near-term goal of 45% to 50% we have discussed previously to accelerate."

However, these statements were materially false and misleading and failed to disclose that HyreCar had materially understated its insurance reserves, systematically failed to pay valid insurance claims prior to the Class Period, and failed to appropriately price risk its insurance products, and was experiencing elevated claims incidence as a result, among other things.

On August 10, 2021, HyreCar announced disappointing results for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021 (Q2 2021), including net losses of $9.3 million compared to losses of $3.8 million in the same period the prior year. Further, the Company’s adjusted EBITDA loss for Q2 2021 was $7.1 million (four times higher than the $1.7 million adjusted EBITDA loss experienced in the second quarter of 2020) and its gross profit for Q2 2021 was just $0.8 million (less than one third the Company’s gross profit in the second quarter of 2020), with a gross profit margin of just 24%. Contemporaneously with the release, HyreCar filed with the SEC a Form 10-Q that disclosed the Company had incurred skyrocketing costs of revenue during the quarter primarily as a result of significantly higher insurance claims incidence – including claims before March 31, 2021 “in excess of the reserves.” On this news, HyreCar's stock plummeted nearly 50%, to close at $9.85 per share on August 11, 2021. The stock has declined even further and now trades below $8.00.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of HyreCar, Inc., contact us for more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
Adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against HyreCar Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 38,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -27,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 161 M 161 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,18x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 87,4%
Managers and Directors
Joseph Furnari Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Allan President
Serge de Bock Chief Financial Officer
Grace Mellis Chairman
Ken Grimes Chief Technology Officer
