CLEVELAND, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) will release its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 financial results after market close on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

In conjunction with this release, the Company will host a webcast with the financial community at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, to discuss the financial results. Access to the live audio webcast will be available on the Company's website.

To access the webcast, visit https://www.hyster-yale.com/investors approximately 15 minutes prior to the event. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call ends.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a globally integrated company offering a full line of high-quality, application-tailored lift trucks and solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers. Hyster-Yale's vision is to transform the way the world moves material from Port to Home and deliver on its customer promises of: (1) thoroughly understanding customer applications and offering optimal solutions that will improve productivity at the lowest cost of ownership, and (2) providing exceptional customer care to create increasing value from initial engagement through the product lifecycle. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names and Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines. Hyster-Yale Group also has an unconsolidated joint venture in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO). For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com .

