Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HY   US4491721050

HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC.

(HY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-15 pm EST
30.76 USD   -0.74%
05:18pHyster-yale materials handling declares quarterly dividend
PR
11/02Hyster-yale Materials Handling, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/02Transcript : Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

11/15/2022 | 05:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLEVELAND, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 32.25 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock and will be paid December 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022. 

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names and Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines. Hyster-Yale Group also has an unconsolidated joint venture in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO). For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

*****

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling logo (PRNewsFoto/Hyster-Yale Materials Handling)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyster-yale-materials-handling-declares-quarterly-dividend-301679296.html

SOURCE Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC.
05:18pHyster-yale materials handling declares quarterly dividend
PR
11/02Hyster-yale Materials Handling, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
11/02Transcript : Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov..
CI
11/01Hyster-yale Materials : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/01HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
11/01Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and..
CI
11/01Hyster-yale materials handling announces third quarter 2022 results
PR
11/01Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fo..
CI
10/25Hyster-yale materials handling, inc. announces dates of 2022 third quarter earnings rel..
PR
10/11Hyster begins first-ever, real-world pilot of hydrogen fuel cell-powered container hand..
AQ
More news