HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

05/09/2023 | 03:31pm EDT
CLEVELAND, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) today announced that the Board of Directors increased its regular cash dividend from 32.25 cents to 32.5 cents per share.  The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock and will be paid June 15, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.  The new dividend is equal to an annual rate of $1.30 per share.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names and Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines. Hyster-Yale Group also has an unconsolidated joint venture in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO). For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

*****

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling logo (PRNewsFoto/Hyster-Yale Materials Handling)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyster-yale-materials-handling-declares-quarterly-dividend-301820033.html

SOURCE Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
