    HY   US4491721050

HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC.

(HY)
  Report
Hyster Yale Materials Handling : Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 5)

02/11/2022 | 10:18am EST
Ownership Submission
FORM 5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
Form 3 Holdings Reported
Form 4 Transactions Reported
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0362Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...1.0
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
RANKIN VICTOIRE G
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC. [HY] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
/ Member of a Group
(Last) (First) (Middle)
5875 LANDERBROOK DRIVE
3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year)
2021-12-31
(Street)
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS OH 44124
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
RANKIN VICTOIRE G
5875 LANDERBROOK DRIVE

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH44124 		Member of a Group
Signatures
/s/ Suzanne S. Taylor, attorney-in-fact 2022-02-08
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Shares transferred pursuant to the terms of the trust
(2) Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of all such shares.
(3) N/A
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 15:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 032 M - -
Net income 2021 -88,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 341 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 697 M 697 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 7 600
Free-Float 52,0%
Chart HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 41,44 $
Average target price 63,50 $
Spread / Average Target 53,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfred M. Rankin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajiv K. Prasad President
Kenneth Christopher Schilling Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Anthony J. Salgado Group Chief Operating Officer
Carolyn Corvi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC.0.83%697
PACCAR, INC.7.27%32 295
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION1.74%25 059
KUBOTA CORPORATION-5.35%24 861
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-13.68%24 717
KOMATSU LTD.6.79%23 472