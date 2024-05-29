DocuSign Envelope ID: EB63F116-9DA1-48C3-BF57-E1A15329E0D2

This report outlines the governance processes, existing measures, and progress made in the 2023 fiscal year by Hyster-Yale Canada ULC ("Hyster-Yale Canada") to prevent and mitigate the risks of forced labour and child labour in relation to Section 11 of the Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act 2023 (the "Act"). Hyster-Yale Canada's policies and practices are implemented by Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. ("Hyster-Yale Group"), the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Material Handling, Inc. ("HYMH") and direct parent company of Hyster- Yale Canada. Hyster-Yale Canada, Hyster-Yale Group, and HYMH are collectively referred to herein as "Hyster-Yale."1

STRUCTURE

Hyster- Yale designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globallyprimarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names.

Hyster-Yale has been building relationships and partnering with customers, suppliers, dealers, and employees for over 100 years. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names, and Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines. Hyster-Yale also has an unconsolidated joint venture in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO).

SUPPLY CHAIN

The global presence and local responsiveness of Hyster-Yale is supported by a carefully constructed network of component parts suppliers. Our supply-chain partners represent large international material handling equipment suppliers as well as smaller specialized providers of parts and services.

The supply chain involved in the production of Hyster-Yale's products is complex, with suppliers of goods and services based worldwide. This can involve multiple tiers of supply between the source of the raw material and Hyster-Yale manufacturing processes. This complexity and limitations on visibility beyond the first tier of the supply chain presents a challenge to manage supply chain issues of modern slavery throughout the supply chain. Therefore, in 2023, our work to address risks of modern slavery within our supply chains has been focused primarily on our top tier suppliers. We are implementing procedures in 2024 to gain better visibility into sub-tiers of our supply chain.

1 Effective May 31, 2024, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will be changing its name to Hyster-Yale, Inc. Simultaneously, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. will be taking on the name Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.