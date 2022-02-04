Hyster Yale Materials Handling : Forced Labor Statement

Forced Labor Statement

The Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act of 2015 (TFTEA) Prohibits all products made by forced labor, including forced or indentured child labor, from being imported into the United States. 19 U.S.C. §1307 is the basis for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) enforcement of the forced labor provisions and relies on the International Labor Organization (ILO) definition of forced labor:

"all work or service which is exacted from any person under the threat of a penalty and for which the person has not offered himself or herself voluntarily."

Pursuant to 19 U.S.C. §1307, merchandise produced by the following is not entitled to entry or importation to the United States:

Slave labor

Prison/convict labor

Forced child labor

Indentured labor under penal sanctions.

As a global corporation engaged in the manufacture and sale of materials handling equipment internationally, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., its operating company, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., and their subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively, "Hyster-Yale") are committed to ensuring that forced labor does not occur anywhere in its supply chain around the world. In this regard, Hyster-Yale follows the principles on forced labor as set forth in the ILO conventions and protocols and takes appropriate actions to ensure compliance with 19 U.S.C. §1307 and related CBP regulations.

Hyster-Yale's Code of Conduct for Business Partners, which applies to all of its agents, consultants, dealers, distributors, sales and service agents, and suppliers, explicitly prohibits the use of forced labor of any kind. Should we find or suspect that any supplier or business partner is using (or has used) forced labor, we will take immediate and decisive action to address and correct the situation.

By conducting business with Hyster-Yale, you consent to Hyster-Yale performing periodic and comprehensive reviews of your business operations (and those of your subcontractors, as appropriate) to ensure you are in complete compliance with our policies. Through outreach and training, we promote awareness of the issue of forced labor with our suppliers including by requiring them to comply with our Code of Conduct for Business Partners.