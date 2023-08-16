Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. is an integrated, full-line lift truck manufacturer. The Company, through Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally, primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names. Its segments include the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Japan, Asia, Pacific, India and China (JAPIC). It offers a range of solutions, including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, as well as a variety of other power options for its lift trucks. It also sells aftermarket parts under the UNISOURCE and PREMIER brands to Hyster and Yale dealers for the service of competitor lift trucks. Its lift trucks and component parts are manufactured in the United States, China, Northern Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, Brazil, the Philippines, Italy, Japan and Vietnam.