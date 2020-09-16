Log in
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. : To Participate In Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

09/16/2020 | 06:31am EDT

CLEVELAND, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) announced today that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Sidoti Fall 2020 Investor Conference on Thursday, September 24, 2020. 

The event is scheduled to start at 9:15 am ET and will be webcast. To access the webcast, please visit www.hyster-yale.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications.  The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names.  Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names.  Hyster-Yale also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal).  For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

###

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling logo (PRNewsFoto/Hyster-Yale Materials Handling)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyster-yale-materials-handling-inc-to-participate-in-sidoti-virtual-investor-conference-301131893.html

SOURCE Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
