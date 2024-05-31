Market Closed -
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will Change its Name to Hyster-Yale, Inc
May 31, 2024 at 12:00 am EDT
Effective May 31, 2024, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will change its name to Hyster-Yale, Inc.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will Change its Name to Hyster-Yale, Inc
12:00am
CI
Roth MKM Adjusts Price Target on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling to $87 From $85, Maintains Buy Rating
May. 09
MT
Industrials Climb on Economic Optimism - Industrials Roundup
May. 08
DJ
Transcript : Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 08, 2024
May. 08
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Shares Surge After Q1 Results Exceed Estimates
May. 08
MT
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on June 14, 2024
May. 08
CI
Earnings Flash (HY) HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING Posts Q1 Revenue $1.06B, vs. Street Est of $1.032B
May. 07
MT
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
May. 07
CI
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full-Year 2024
May. 07
CI
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling to Change Name to Hyster-Yale
Apr. 02
MT
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
Mar. 05
CI
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's Unit to Supply 10 Zero-Emission Tractors to APM Terminals' Mobile, Alabama, Operations
Mar. 04
MT
Transcript : Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2024
Feb. 28
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2024
Feb. 27
CI
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
Feb. 27
CI
Earnings Flash (HY) HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING Reports Q4 Revenue $1.03B, vs. Street Est of $1.02B
Feb. 27
MT
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
Feb. 27
CI
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on March 15, 2024
Feb. 13
CI
Roth MKM Initiates Hyster-Yale Materials Handling With Buy Rating, Price Target is $85
Dec. 05
MT
Transcript : Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
Nov. 16
Northland Capital Initiates Hyster-Yale Materials Handling With Outperform Rating, $80 Price Target
Nov. 15
MT
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.325/Share, Payable Dec. 15 to Shareholders of Record Dec. 1
Nov. 14
MT
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on December 15, 2023
Nov. 14
CI
Transcript : Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2023
Nov. 01
Earnings Flash (HY) HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING Posts Q3 Revenue $1B, vs. Street Est of $932.6M
23-10-31
MT
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. is a globally integrated company offering a full line of application-tailored lift trucks and solutions. Its solutions include attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation, and fleet management services, as well as a variety of other power options for its lift truck. Its segments include the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Japan, Asia, Pacific, India, and China (JAPIC). Through, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., it designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally, primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names, mainly to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships. It also designs and produces specialized products in the port equipment and rough terrain forklift markets. It distributes lift trucks and attachments primarily through two channels: independent dealers and a direct sales program.
More about the company
