Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. is a globally integrated company offering a full line of application-tailored lift trucks and solutions. Its solutions include attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation, and fleet management services, as well as a variety of other power options for its lift truck. Its segments include the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Japan, Asia, Pacific, India, and China (JAPIC). Through, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., it designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally, primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names, mainly to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships. It also designs and produces specialized products in the port equipment and rough terrain forklift markets. It distributes lift trucks and attachments primarily through two channels: independent dealers and a direct sales program.

