Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HY   US4491721050

HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC.

(HY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hyster Yale Materials Handling : Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/12/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLEVELAND, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) today announced that the Board of Directors increased its regular cash dividend from 31.75 cents to 32.25 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid June 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2021. The new dividend is equal to an annual rate of $1.29 per share.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names. Hyster-Yale also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal). For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

*****

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling logo (PRNewsFoto/Hyster-Yale Materials Handling)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyster-yale-materials-handling-declares-quarterly-dividend-301290266.html

SOURCE Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC.
04:46pHYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING  : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
05/11HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC. : to Host Virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, ..
PR
05/04HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04HYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING  : historical quarterly financial data, as posted..
PU
05/04HYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financ..
AQ
05/04HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
05/04HYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING  : Earnings Flash (HY) HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HAND..
MT
05/04HYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Results
PR
04/27HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC. : Announces Dates Of 2021 First Quarter Ear..
PR
03/23HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
More news