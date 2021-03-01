Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.    HY

HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC.

(HY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/01 02:54:07 pm
89.48 USD   +4.59%
02:38pHYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING  : SEC Filing (3/A)
PU
02/26HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/25PRESS RELEASE  : Nuvera Boosts Fuel Cell Engine Test Capabilities
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hyster Yale Materials Handling : SEC Filing (3/A)

03/01/2021 | 02:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEC FORM 3/ASEC Form 3

FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0104
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Karas Stephen J
(Last) (First) (Middle)
5875 LANDERBROOK DRIVE
SUITE 300
(Street)
CLEVELAND OH 44124
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
02/19/2020 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC. [ HY]
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
Officer of a Subsidiary
5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
02/26/2020
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4) 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4) 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Class A Common Stock 5,837(1) D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
1. Number of shares incorrectly entered as 8,837 on initial Form 3, should be 5,837.
/s/ Suzanne S. Taylor, attorney-in-fact 02/08/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 19:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC.
02:38pHYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING  : SEC Filing (3/A)
PU
02/26HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/25PRESS RELEASE  : Nuvera Boosts Fuel Cell Engine Test Capabilities
DJ
02/24HYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANC..
AQ
02/24HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/24HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
02/24HYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING  : Earnings Flash (HY) HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HAND..
MT
02/24HYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING  : Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Re..
PR
02/18HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
02/18HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC. : Announces Appointment Of Rajiv Prasad As ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 153 M - -
Net income 2021 47,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 438 M 1 438 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 7 600
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 86,00 $
Last Close Price 85,55 $
Spread / Highest target 0,53%
Spread / Average Target 0,53%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alfred M. Rankin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajiv K. Prasad President
Kenneth C. Schilling CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Anthony J. Salgado Group Chief Operating Officer
Carolyn Corvi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC.43.66%1 438
PACCAR, INC.5.46%31 568
KOMATSU LTD.13.22%28 268
KUBOTA CORPORATION6.95%27 267
EPIROC AB19.75%25 064
KNORR-BREMSE AG-5.50%20 584
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ