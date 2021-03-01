Hyster Yale Materials Handling : SEC Filing (3/A)
SEC FORM 3/ASEC Form 3
FORM 3
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:
3235-0104
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
5875 LANDERBROOK DRIVE
SUITE 300
(Street)
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year) 02/19/2020
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC. [ HY]
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
Director
10% Owner
X
Officer (give title below)
Other (specify below)
Officer of a Subsidiary
5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 02/26/2020
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X
Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)
2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)
3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Class A Common Stock
5,837
(1)
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Date Exercisable
Expiration Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
1. Number of shares incorrectly entered as 8,837 on initial Form 3, should be 5,837.
/s/ Suzanne S. Taylor, attorney-in-fact
02/08/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,
see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations
See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient,
see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Sales 2021
3 153 M
-
-
Net income 2021
47,3 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
185 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
30,4x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 438 M
1 438 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
0,51x
EV / Sales 2022
0,48x
Nbr of Employees
7 600
Free-Float
57,4%
