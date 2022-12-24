Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  Hytera Communications Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    002583   CNE1000013B1

HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED

(002583)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-22
5.060 CNY   -0.39%
03:38aAustralian Court Dismisses Half of Motorola Solutions' Copyright and Patent Infringement Allegations against Hytera
BU
12/23Sector Update: Tech Stocks Trim Friday Losses but Can't Return to Positive Ground
MT
12/23Sector Update: Tech Stocks Sputtering Again on Friday
MT
Australian Court Dismisses Half of Motorola Solutions' Copyright and Patent Infringement Allegations against Hytera

12/24/2022 | 03:38am EST
Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, today announced that the Federal Court of Australia has dismissed half of Motorola Solutions, Inc’s copyright and patent infringement allegations against Hytera in a judgment delivered on December 23, 2022. The legal proceedings commenced by Motorola Solutions relate to certain Hytera legacy DMR radios, and software formerly used in selected models of Hytera DMR radios. In the proceedings, Motorola made allegations of both patent infringement and copyright infringement.

The Court dismissed Motorola's allegations of patent infringement in respect of two of the three patents relied on by Motorola. Further, one of those patents was also found to be invalid.

While the Court upheld Motorola's allegation of patent infringement in respect of the third patent, the Judge held that infringing conduct ceased in November 2019, by which time Hytera had upgraded its legacy devices to remove the infringing feature. The Court also held that Motorola was not entitled to additional damages in respect of patent infringement.

The Court upheld Motorola’s allegation of copyright infringement in relation to 6 of the 11 computer programs in the issue.

Hytera is currently reviewing the judgment and considering available options, including possible grounds for appeal in respect of the copyright infringement findings. The legal processes may take two or more years to finally resolve.

In light of certain matters raised in the legal proceedings, Hytera has enhanced its corporate governance and added new policies and procedures related to intellectual property and the onboarding of new employees. In addition, Hytera has rolled out updated software and firmware to the marketplace, including for legacy devices that were at issue in this proceeding.

For almost thirty years, Hytera has brought the most innovative and valuable Land Mobile Radio (LMR) solutions to our dealers, customers, and the market. At the end of 2021, Hytera began to introduce its next-generation DMR two-way radios, the H Series, in the global markets including Australia. Launching H Series, which is designed and developed on new hardware and software platforms, shows that Hytera remains strongly committed to our tradition of excellence now and in the future.

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video, and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 719 M 819 M 819 M
Net income 2021 -662 M -94,7 M -94,7 M
Net Debt 2021 2 708 M 388 M 388 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 189 M 1 315 M 1 315 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,34x
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 6 565
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hytera Communications Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ye Lin Jiang General Manager & Director
Ji Liang Kang Director & Chief Financial Officer
Qing Zhou Chen Chairman
Zhi Yong Tian Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiang Yun Kong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED-8.33%1 315
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-25.08%194 395
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-5.55%42 707
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-16.68%36 782
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-22.99%26 421
NOKIA OYJ-21.96%25 804