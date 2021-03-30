Log in
HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED

HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED

(002583)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FCC commissioner to urge tougher steps on Chinese network equipment

03/30/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr on Tuesday called for new steps to ensure Huawei Technologies and ZTE equipment is barred from U.S. telecommunications networks and ensure no electronic devices produced with forced labor enter the United States.

The FCC last year adopted rules requiring U.S. telecom carriers to remove and replace equipment produced by Huawei or ZTE if purchased using an $8.3 billion government fund, but carriers could still purchase equipment from the Chinese companies with private funds.

Carr, a Republican, called for closing the "glaring loophole.... It makes no sense to allow that exact same equipment to get purchased and inserted into our communication network as long as federal dollars are not involved."

Carr also said the FCC could do more to address China’s abuses of ethnic and religious minorities, especially against Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang.

He said the agency's equipment authorization rules should be updated to require companies that procure devices or components from Xinjiang "meet a heightened burden to ensure that their supply chain does not rely on any forced labor," Carr said.

Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel "has long advocated for reforming the equipment authorization process to better ensure security in new network devices and is pleased to see growing support for this idea," an agency spokesman said, adding that "the FCC is already working on addressing many of the issues Commissioner Carr spoke about."

Earlier this month, the FCC designated five Chinese companies as threats to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks: Huawei and ZTE, as well as Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.

The FCC in December finalized rules requiring carriers with ZTE or Huawei equipment to "rip and replace" that equipment. U.S. lawmakers have approved $1.9 billion to fund replacements. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese and Sonya Hepinstall)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 5.97% 53.4 End-of-day quote.10.08%
HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED 0.35% 5.71 End-of-day quote.-7.00%
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 5.22% 24.18 End-of-day quote.21.57%
ZTE CORPORATION 2.08% 29.48 End-of-day quote.-12.39%
Financials
Sales 2020 8 567 M 1 304 M 1 304 M
Net income 2020 439 M 66,8 M 66,8 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
Yield 2020 0,56%
Capitalization 9 934 M 1 512 M 1 512 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 8 164
Free-Float 43,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qing Zhou Chen Chairman & General Manager
Zhi Yong Tian Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiang Yun Kong Independent Director
Zhi Chen Independent Director
Hua Zeng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED-7.00%1 557
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.17.36%221 728
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON (PUBL)19.73%44 791
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.2.56%41 283
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.11.07%31 926
UBIQUITI INC.35.28%23 665
