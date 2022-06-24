Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Hytera Communications Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002583   CNE1000013B1

HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED

(002583)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
4.560 CNY   +2.01%
11:04aHytera Honored with International Critical Communications Awards at CCW 2022
BU
10:03aHytera at CCW 2022 Is Showcasing Convergence-Native Solutions for Critical Communications Sector
BU
06/15FCC cites deficiencies in requests for funds to replace telecom equipment from Chinese companies
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hytera Honored with International Critical Communications Awards at CCW 2022

06/24/2022 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hytera is proud to announce that its Hytera HyTalk MC Solution for Sri Lanka Railway (SLR) won the Best Use of Critical Communications in Transport at the 2022 International Critical Communications Awards (ICCA) held on June 21st in Vienna, Austria, the most prestigious awards in critical communications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005284/en/

Hytera Honored with the International Critical Communications Awards at CCW 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)

Hytera Honored with the International Critical Communications Awards at CCW 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)

Hytera’s integrated HyTalk MC Solution enables train drivers, dispatching controllers and station masters at SLR to easily communicate with each other, thereby ensuring the smooth running of daily operations on trains, in stations, depot areas and control centers. SLR can interconnect its sites and provide railway personnel with real-time access to critical data, allowing them to better serve passengers and ensure smooth and safe operations for train drivers, to further guarantee the punctuality of trains and reduce railway accidents.

“Hytera considers the contribution it has made as an inspiration and an encouragement for the PMR industry," said Jim Luo, Hytera Chief Marketing Officer. “We have also won the Best Use of Critical Communications in Utilities at ICCA 2021. All the awards we achieved represent the recognition of Hytera’s convergence communication solutions for various industries. Hytera adheres to technology innovation and remains strongly committed to providing high quality products and services to both business-critical and mission-critical users throughout the world.”

For more information about Hytera transport solution, please visit: https://www.hytera.com/en/industries/transportation.html


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED
11:04aHytera Honored with International Critical Communications Awards at CCW 2022
BU
10:03aHytera at CCW 2022 Is Showcasing Convergence-Native Solutions for Critical Communicatio..
BU
06/15FCC cites deficiencies in requests for funds to replace telecom equipment from Chinese ..
RE
06/13Hytera Introduces 5G XSecure Rugged Device PNC560 to Maximize Safety and Efficiency
BU
06/13NEW POC MOBILE RADIO MNC360 : The Right Choice for In-Vehicle Communication
BU
06/13HyHytera Introduces 5G XSecure Rugged Device PNC560 to Maximize Safety and Efficiency
CI
06/13HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LI : The Right Choice for In-Vehicle Communication
CI
06/01Hytera Brings Out The "Convergence-Native" Next-Gen Mission-Critical Communication Solu..
BU
06/01Hytera Communications Corporation Limited Launches Convergence-Native Next-Gen Mission-..
CI
05/24Hytera US Inc Launches Compact and Cost-Effective Push-to-Talk Radio
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 719 M 854 M 854 M
Net income 2021 -662 M -98,8 M -98,8 M
Net Debt 2021 2 708 M 404 M 404 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 336 M 1 245 M 1 245 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,34x
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 6 565
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hytera Communications Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ye Lin Jiang General Manager & Director
Ji Liang Kang Chief Financial Officer
Qing Zhou Chen Chairman
Zhi Yong Tian Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiang Yun Kong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED-17.39%1 236
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-32.26%180 422
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-22.31%35 101
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-33.66%28 681
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-18.88%28 680
NOKIA OYJ-20.17%26 480