  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Hytera Communications Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002583   CNE1000013B1

HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED

(002583)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-02
6.720 CNY   -0.30%
04:15aHytera Launches New Generation TETRA Portable Radio PT590
BU
03/19Guardforce Security Adopts Hytera Push-to-talk to Improve Operational Efficiency
BU
02/22Shenzhen International Marathon Concludes Safe with Hytera Push-to-Talk Solution
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hytera Launches New Generation TETRA Portable Radio PT590

04/04/2023 | 04:15am EDT
Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, has expanded its TETRA radio portfolio by releasing PT590, a mission-critical portable TETRA radio that is designed to provide excellent coverage, superior audio quality, and boosted productivity and safety features to ensure the capability of frontline workers to respond and act at all times.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005994/en/

PT590 Mission Critical Tetra Portable Radio (Graphic: Business Wire)

PT590 Mission Critical Tetra Portable Radio (Graphic: Business Wire)

In critical moments, every second counts, and the PT590 delivers unparalleled clarity in every conversation. The radio offers outstanding audio quality with its high-sensitivity speaker and optimized cavity design that produces loudness up to 106 phons. Its unique microphone cavity design eliminates wind noise, guaranteeing clear voice communication even in windy conditions. The AI noise cancellation algorithm adjusts to different types of noise, while advanced echo reduction algorithms suppress howling echoes effectively even when radios are as close as only 30cm to each other.

With stable continuous 3W RF power and industry-leading -120dbm RX sensitivity, the PT590 extends its communication range and ensures complete information transmission. PT590's dual-frequency positioning processing technology has raised the location accuracy to 1m, which is one of a kind in the industry, empowering command centers to locate frontline personnel more quickly and precisely.

The PT590 boasts a compact and lightweight design measuring 125*55*31mm in dimension and weighing 285g. The large emergency button is easy to locate and press; four separated navigation keys enable high accuracy of operation even without looking at them; the large textured push-to-talk (PTT) key is finger-friendly for users on the move. The grid-style menu displays nine applications at a time, while simplified menu structures reduce steps and ensure immediate access to the desired functions.

The PT590 comes in two different versions: the standard version and the advanced version. The PT590 standard version has been launched, which offers exceptional features for mission-critical communication needs, while the advanced version will be launched later this year, offering more versatility including car kit, WLAN connectivity, and voice command features.

“Professionals in mission-critical sectors require proven and trusted radios to ensure connectivity with the team when getting their jobs done,” said Steven Hao, Deputy Director of Global Marketing and Solutions at Hytera. “Equipped with an abundance of innovative features, PT590 raises the bar of TETRA portables; it’s not only ready for the missions but also ready to lead the evolution of TETRA devices.”

The date of new product availability may vary across countries. For more information about the Hytera PT590 mission critical TETRA portable radio, please visit: https://www.hytera.com/en/product-new/digital-radio/tetra-radio/pt590.html

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video, and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission-critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 6 102 M 887 M 887 M
Net income 2022 397 M 57,7 M 57,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12 204 M 1 774 M 1 774 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 6 565
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hytera Communications Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,72
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ye Lin Jiang General Manager & Director
Ji Liang Kang Director & Chief Financial Officer
Qing Zhou Chen Chairman
Zhi Yong Tian Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiang Yun Kong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED31.51%1 774
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.9.80%214 253
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.38.23%51 395
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.93.46%51 269
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.10.76%47 800
NOKIA OYJ3.81%27 281
