  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Hytera Communications Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002583   CNE1000013B1

HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED

(002583)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Hytera Recognized With Best Use of Critical Communications in Utilities in ICCA

11/08/2021 | 01:00am EST
At the 2021 International Critical Communications Awards (ICCA) held on November 3rd in Madrid, Spain, Hytera received the “Best Use of Critical Communications in Utilities” award in recognition of its Hytalk PoC solution for Turkey Electricity Company DICLE ELEKTRIK DAGITIM A.S. (DEDAS).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211107005143/en/

Hytera Recognized with Best Use of Critical Communications in Utilities in ICCA (Photo: Business Wire)

Hytera Recognized with Best Use of Critical Communications in Utilities in ICCA (Photo: Business Wire)

As is the case in every ‘mission critical’ sector, utilities companies exist in a space where nothing can be allowed to go wrong. The effective deployment of communications technology is integral to this. This award celebrates innovation, reliability, and the fulfilment of specific operational requirements, which was with respect to the launch of the Hytalk PoC solution provided by Hytera.

The DEDAS project is a great example of how Hytera's PoC solution, quality service and flexible approach helped the customer solve its problems. Hytera's PNC550 PoC terminal enabled DEDAS to overcome coverage issues, reduce device and service costs, and greatly improve the efficiency of meter readings thanks to a bespoke smart meter reading app.

“While we firmly believe PoC is the future of communications in a variety of industries, there is no denying that PoC is still a relatively new concept for industries such as the utility industry,” said Stanley Song, Deputy General Manager of Hytera Overseas Sales Department. “Therefore, we consider the progress we have made so far in Turkey an inspiration and an encouragement for the PMR industry.”

For more information about Hytera Hytalk PoC solution for DEDAS, please visit: https://bit.ly/2YlAX2I

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission critical users. We enable our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response to make the world more efficient and safer.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 572 M 89,3 M 89,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 026 M 1 567 M 1 567 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 6 863
Free-Float 42,9%
Managers and Directors
Ye Lin Jiang General Manager & Director
Ji Liang Kang Chief Financial Officer
Qing Zhou Chen Chairman
Zhi Yong Tian Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiang Yun Kong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED-11.24%1 567
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.27.53%240 700
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.45.50%41 792
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.82.59%40 757
ERICSSON-2.70%36 908
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-14.61%36 295