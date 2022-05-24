Hytera US Inc Launches Compact and Cost-Effective Push-to-Talk Radio

Hytera US Inc, the market-leading supplier of innovative two-way radio communications solutions, is unveiling the PNC360S Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) radio. The PNC360S enables instant group and individual voice calling over nationwide wireless networks. The PNC360S also supports Push-to-Talk over local Wi-Fi networks, as programmed by the user.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005111/en/

Hytera US Inc PNC360S PoC Radio (Photo: Business Wire)

The PNC360S is ultra-compact at only 4.09” inches tall (including the built-in antenna) for one-hand operation. It can be carried in a pocket, with the included belt clip, and is small enough to be worn around the neck on a lanyard.

The radio features digital noise suppression and high-volume speakers for excellent voice quality in loud environments, built-in GPS allows for dispatching applications, and Bluetooth for earpieces and external push-to-talk devices. A TFT LCD display provides high-resolution visibility even under bright daylight and supports an easy-to-use GUI menu system with clean and simple navigation. The PNC360S is powered by a 4000 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery that delivers an extra-long operation cycle on a single charge.

The PNC360S is ruggedized for the most demanding of environments. It is compliant with MIL-STD-810-H for shock and vibration, and IP67 rated for water submersion and dust resistance. It also features an anti-magnetic speaker that keeps metal fragments from damaging the speaker.

The PNC360S can be deployed on any PoC Network, including the Hytera HALO Nationwide subscription-based PoC service, Hytera HALO OnSite – a customer owned PoC Wi-Fi system, and Hytera HALO Connect unified platform that integrates existing Land Mobile Radio (LMR) radio networks and PoC radio networks into a single unified system.

The Hytera HALO PoC communications solution features a powerful dispatch application that provides a simple and easy-to-use interface for efficient group or individual voice calling, sharing images and text, and GPS route tracking and geofencing. Dynamic group calls can be quickly created with a simple list selection or geographically by selecting an area on the dispatch map.

“Hytera’s new PNC360S is perfect for security guards, hotel staff, teachers, and anyone who needs a compact and easy to use radio,” said Tom Wineland, VP Sales of Hytera America. "And with an MSRP under $250.00, the PNC360S really delivers value for all the features and durability.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005111/en/