Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Hytera Communications Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002583   CNE1000013B1

HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED

(002583)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  05-17
4.520 CNY   -0.22%
05/18Kazakhstan Railway Runs Safely and Efficiently With Hytera TETRA Communications System
BU
05/05U.S. considers imposing sanctions on China's Hikvision - FT
RE
05/04U.S. considers imposing sanctions on China's Hikvision -FT
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kazakhstan Railway Runs Safely and Efficiently With Hytera TETRA Communications System

05/18/2022 | 11:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JSC "NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" (KTZ), the national operator of the main railway network of the Republic of Kazakhstan, plans to fully adopt TETRA digital radio communications as a standard.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518006206/en/

The removable drive to ensure the raising and lowering of the crown (Photo: Business Wire)

The removable drive to ensure the raising and lowering of the crown (Photo: Business Wire)

To optimize the deployment of TETRA, Rtel Group adopted Hytera’s low power consumption DIB-R5 Outdoor TETRA BS and Sinclair omnidirectional antennas, and developed a series of ways to deploy the system, such as a mobile “crown” with communication equipment, a removable drive to ensure the raising and lowering of the crown (equipment), and a cone-type mast with connection structures requiring no additional fasteners. This design removed the unnecessary passive AV units that reduce the output power of the base station. It also increased the safety of maintenance by minimizing the working at heights, as well as made the deployment 7 times quicker than before.

Hytera offered a comprehensive solution based on the TETRA radio channels to prepare a data transmission environment and the centralized information processed from mobile (locomotives, SSPS, wagons) to stationary (depot stations) railway facilities. Besides, AMC Smartower with the mobile crown was developed specifically for Hytera DIB-R5 outdoor base station to improve workers’ safety and ensure the fast deployment of signal coverage.

Meanwhile, Hytera’s dual-mode rugged radio PTC680, running on Android, has replaced various tech solutions by developing applications such as instrument and inventory control, personnel tracking, train approach notification, etc., while the Cybe-RR ecosystem expanded the technical capabilities of the digital infrastructure by solving security problems and worked as a single return center for information from all different sub-systems.

The KTZ project has proven that TETRA is a reliable solution for both voice and data transmission for railway operations. TETRA is the possibility of using a radio channel for transmitting data from the interval control system of trains while ensuring voice communications and increasing the throughput of railway sections, especially single-track ones; the distance between trains can be adjusted according to their actual speed relative to each other. And it is an excellent example of a large-area railway operation adopting TETRA technology to solve its business-critical and mission-critical communication requirements. Compared to GSM-R, the Hytera TETRA solution provides better spectrum efficiency, more extensive coverage, and more mission-critical features. TETRA technology is also a significant budget saving for the railway operator.

Hytera’s TETRA coverage deployment along the railway tracks was started in 2013. To date, about 20% of Kazakhstan's railways are covered by Hytera TETRA infrastructure, including 72 TETRA base stations, over 2,500 TETRA devices, and over 80 TETRA&LTE multi-mode devices, over 450 train-borne terminals, and over 1,100 stationary and mobile terminals. Hytera is proud of and dedicated to innovating more cutting-edge technologies and empowering both mission-critical and business-critical users to achieve a safer and faster communication network.

For more information about Hytera’s transportation solutions, please visit: https://www.hytera.com/en/industries/transportation.html


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED
05/18Kazakhstan Railway Runs Safely and Efficiently With Hytera TETRA Communications System
BU
05/05U.S. considers imposing sanctions on China's Hikvision - FT
RE
05/04U.S. considers imposing sanctions on China's Hikvision -FT
RE
05/02Hytera Launches the New Dual-mode Rugged Radio PDC680 to Accelerate the Public Safety I..
BU
05/02Hytera Launches the New Dual-Mode Rugged Radio PDC680 to Accelerate the Public Safety I..
CI
04/29Hytera Communications Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
04/21Hytera Takes Social Responsibility as Core Driving Force for Long-term Business Success
BU
04/07Hytera Communications Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
03/28US Adds China Mobile, China Telecom to ‘Entity List’
MT
03/28HYTERA ANNOUNCES GLOBAL LAUNCH OF NE : H Series
BU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 8 209 M 1 215 M 1 215 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 6 565
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hytera Communications Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ye Lin Jiang General Manager & Director
Ji Liang Kang Chief Financial Officer
Qing Zhou Chen Chairman
Zhi Yong Tian Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiang Yun Kong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED-18.12%1 221
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-23.69%210 201
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-21.46%35 700
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-25.31%33 098
NOKIA OYJ-14.64%28 250
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-20.97%27 685