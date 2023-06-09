Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Hytera Communications Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002583   CNE1000013B1

HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED

(002583)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-07
5.750 CNY   -0.86%
04:09aMega Refining and Petrochemical Plant Selects Hytera as Provider of Professional Communications System
BU
05/25Hytera Mission-critical Push-to-talk Solution Wins Flagship Industry Award
BU
05/17Hytera Releases Ruggedized Push-to-talk Smartphone
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mega Refining and Petrochemical Plant Selects Hytera as Provider of Professional Communications System

06/09/2023 | 04:09am EDT
Hytera, a global leading provider of professional communication technologies and solutions, has been selected as the supplier of professional communications solution for the Yulong Island Refining and Petrochemical Integration Project in Shandong Province, China. Hytera won this public tender with its advanced professional digital trunking (PDT) infrastructure, control and dispatch system, network management system (NMS), digital voice recording system (DVRS), and intrinsically safe (IS) PDT two-way radios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230609005125/en/

PD790Ex Intrinsically Safe PDT Two-way Radio (Graphic: Business Wire)

PD790Ex Intrinsically Safe PDT Two-way Radio (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Yulong project is the largest refining and petrochemical facility being constructed in China. With a projected overall production capacity of 40 million tons per year, this plant is a strategic venture aimed at driving economic growth, enhancing energy production capabilities, and promoting sustainable development in the region.

This bid awarding is a milestone in the advancement of professional communication technologies within the petrochemical sector of China. Under the agreement, Hytera will deploy an array of cutting-edge systems to enhance the communication and collaboration efficiency among the staff and facilitate safe operations at the Yulong Island Refining and Petrochemical plant.

"The selection of Hytera as the provider for the Yulong Refining and Petrochemical Integration project demonstrates the trust and confidence placed in our cutting-edge PDT communication solutions," said Mu Qiao, the General Manager of Hytera China. "We are proud to contribute to the success of this landmark project, enabling efficient communication and ensuring the safety of personnel across the campus."

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response. Learn more at https://www.hytera.com/en/home.html.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 6 794 M 955 M 955 M
Net income 2023 451 M 63,4 M 63,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 10 442 M 1 468 M 1 468 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,54x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 6 114
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hytera Communications Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,75
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ye Lin Jiang General Manager & Director
Ji Liang Kang Director & Chief Financial Officer
Qing Zhou Chen Chairman
Zhi Yong Tian Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiang Yun Kong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED12.52%1 468
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.4.28%202 449
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.33.76%50 040
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.94.44%49 851
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.8.34%46 828
NOKIA OYJ-13.24%22 509
