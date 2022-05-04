U.S. plans to impose sanctions on China's Hikvision - FT

May 4 (Reuters) - The United States is moving towards
imposing sanctions on Chinese video surveillance company
Hikvision, the Financial Times reported on
Wednesday, citing four people familiar with the talks.
The Biden administration is considering placing human
rights-related sanctions on the Chinese company, according to
the report.
The sanctions, if enforced, could have dire consequences for
the maker of surveillance equipment, which was earlier added to
a list of companies threatening U.S. national security.
Washington has already begun briefing allies, given
Hikvision has customers in more than 180 countries, two of the
sources told FT.
The Federal Communications Commission in March 2021 had
designated five Chinese companies, including Hikvision, as
posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at
protecting U.S. communications networks.
China's Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp
, Hytera Communications Corp, and
Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co were the others in the
list.
The White House did not immediately respond to Reuters'
request for a comment, while Hikvision was not immediately
available during a public holiday in China.
(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)