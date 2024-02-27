Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hyundai Corp:
* BEIJING HYUNDAI OPENS PRE-SALE FOR NEW MODEL OF SONATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Liz Lee)
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|18,770 KRW
|-1.47%
|-3.55%
|-0.58%
|03:09am
|Beijing Hyundai Opens Pre-Sale For New Model Of Sonata
|RE
|02:58am
|South Korean shares little changed as focus shifts to data
|RE
Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hyundai Corp:
* BEIJING HYUNDAI OPENS PRE-SALE FOR NEW MODEL OF SONATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Liz Lee)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|239,000 KRW
|-2.05%
|-5.35%
|39.81B
|18,770 KRW
|-1.47%
|-3.55%
|172M
|2,683 PTS
|+0.34%
|+1.63%
|-
|Beijing Hyundai Opens Pre-Sale For New Model Of Sonata
|RE
|South Korean shares little changed as focus shifts to data
|RE
|News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Monday at 4 PM ET
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Monday at 11 AM ET
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Monday at 7 AM ET
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 7 AM ET
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 5 AM ET
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 3 AM ET
|DJ
|Beijing Hyundai Motor Plans Asset Sale from Changzhou Plant
|MT
|Hyundai Motor CEO Commits $1.1 Billion Investment in Brazil by 2032
|MT
|South Korean shares end lower after government's corporate reform plan
|RE
|News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 1 AM ET
|DJ
|South Korean Shares Close Higher for Second Day on Tech Shares Rally Following Strong Nvidia Q4 Earnings
|MT
|S.Korean stocks log fifth consecutive weekly gain amid global rally
|RE
|Kia's Gwangmyeong Plant 2 Set to Start EV3 Production
|MT
|Analysis-Seoul hopes Japan stock playbook can narrow 'Korea discount'
|RE
|Brazil's Lula says Hyundai to invest $1.1 billion in Brazil
|RE
|New Russian owner of Hyundai's old St Petersburg plant launches Solaris production
|RE
|Hyundai Department Store Inks Deal with Thai Retail Group Siam Piwat in Expansion Bid
|MT
|South Korean Stocks Finish Higher as BOK Keeps Rate Steady; Hyundai, Kia Shares Gain 2%
|MT
|Hyundai Motor, Kia Forge Partnership with Korean Research University to Develop Driving Sensors
|MT
|Hyundai Rotem Achieves Operating Profit Ratio of 5.9% Milestone in 2023
|MT
|South Korean Shares Slightly Dip Amid Focus on January FOMC Meeting Minutes
|MT
|Hyundai Motor, Kia's January Europe Sales Add 1.2% on Higher SUV Demand
|MT
|S.Korean shares extend losses as auto, financial stocks drag
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-0.58%
|172M
|+46.26%
|89.29B
|+25.76%
|64.7B
|+15.85%
|64.13B
|+16.80%
|44.93B
|+17.20%
|29.3B
|+14.02%
|27.92B
|+13.73%
|21.7B
|+17.61%
|19.64B
|+0.63%
|14.07B