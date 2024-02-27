Hyundai Corporation is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the import and export of vehicles and parts. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Vehicle Materials segment sells automobiles and parts, rail vehicles and rail systems, petroleum, petrochemical products and bunkering, among others. The Steel segment sells steel plates, steel pipes, section steel products and stainless steel products, among others. The Industrial Infrastructure segment sells related equipment such as ships and engines, plants, electricity and machinery, green energy, construction equipment and others. The Other segment is engaged in business such as resource development and others.

Sector Diversified Industrial Goods Wholesale