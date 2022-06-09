Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A011760   KR7011760006

HYUNDAI CORPORATION

(A011760)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
19350.00 KRW   -0.51%
06/08Korea Shipbuilding Wins $736 Million Order for Six Container Carriers from Europe
MT
06/08S.Korea's LG Energy Solution launches nickel processing plants in Indonesia
RE
06/07Hyundai Heavy Industries Wins Order Worth 538 Billion Won
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South Korean truckers' strike enters third day, supply chain risks grow

06/09/2022 | 12:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL (Reuters) - Thousands of South Korean truckers were on strike for a third day on Thursday, disrupting shipments from ports and container depots and posing new risks to a strained global supply chain.

About 30% of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union were on strike, demanding pay increases given the surge in fuel prices, the country's transport ministry said.

South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol on Thursday warned strikers not to use violence and said the government is trying to resolve the situation through dialogue.

A South Korean auto industry group called the strike "extremely selfish", saying it would further pressure the sector which has been hurt by the global chip shortage.

Hyundai Motor Co has seen some disruption to production at plants in Ulsan as truck drivers refuse to deliver components to Hyundai's plants, Yonhap news agency reported.

Hyundai Motor declined to comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Ju-min Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
All news about HYUNDAI CORPORATION
06/08Korea Shipbuilding Wins $736 Million Order for Six Container Carriers from Europe
MT
06/08S.Korea's LG Energy Solution launches nickel processing plants in Indonesia
RE
06/07Hyundai Heavy Industries Wins Order Worth 538 Billion Won
RE
06/06Solid Power aims to ship first solid-state battery cells by year-end to BMW, Ford
RE
06/06Hyundai Motor's Genesis Sells 711,985 Vehicles Globally in May since Launch in November..
MT
06/06Hyundai Commercial Plans to Raise Stake in Hyundai Card
MT
06/06Hyundai Motor's May Sales Down 0.5%
MT
06/03Hyundai Motor's May Sales Decline 0.5%
MT
06/03Okeanis Eco Tankers Collects New Crude Tanker Vessel
MT
06/02India's top e-recycler Attero to spend $1 billion to expand as EVs take off
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYUNDAI CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 481 B 3,57 B 3,57 B
Net income 2022 46,0 B 0,04 B 0,04 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,48x
Yield 2022 3,12%
Capitalization 231 B 184 M 184 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart HYUNDAI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 19 250,00 KRW
Average target price 25 500,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mong-Hyuck Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Myeong-Ho Ha President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Won-Kab Kim Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Jeong-Sik Kim Managing Director, Head-Finance & Economy
Bong-Ryeol Kim Managing Director & Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI CORPORATION15.18%184
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION26.73%51 451
ITOCHU CORPORATION5.88%41 312
MITSUI & CO., LTD.22.42%40 062
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED30.32%32 691
MARUBENI CORPORATION26.84%18 373