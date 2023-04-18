Advanced search
    A011760   KR7011760006

HYUNDAI CORPORATION

(A011760)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-17
17900.00 KRW   -1.54%
Transport Canada says Hyundai Auto Canada guilty of safety violation

04/18/2023 | 12:14pm EDT
The Hyundai Vision T electric concept vehicle is displayed at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto

(Reuters) - Transport Canada said on Tuesday Hyundai Auto Canada Corp pleaded guilty to six different counts of criminal charges for violating the Motor Vehicle Safety Act.

Hyundai Auto Canada failed to send out notices of safety defect within the prescribed time period of 60 days, the statement said, and the company will pay a fine of $360,000.

"It is alarming that Hyundai failed to notify vehicle owners of a recall in a timely manner on six different occasions," said Transport Minister Omar Alghabra.

The defects that affected nearly 300,000 vehicles were a part of the recalls issued by Hyundai in 2020 and 2021. Some of these recalls were safety risks related to possible vehicle fires, reduced braking performance and sudden loss of engine power.

Hyundai did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -1.54% 17900 End-of-day quote.10.49%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -1.85% 191400 End-of-day quote.26.75%
Financials
Sales 2023 6 412 B 4,86 B 4,86 B
Net income 2023 73,0 B 0,06 B 0,06 B
Net Debt 2023 561 B 0,43 B 0,43 B
P/E ratio 2023 3,24x
Yield 2023 3,35%
Capitalization 215 B 163 M 163 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
EV / Sales 2024 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 212
Free-Float 54,5%
Managers and Directors
Mong-Hyuck Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Myeong-Ho Ha President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Won-Kab Kim Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Jeong-Sik Kim Managing Director, Head-Finance & Economy
Bong-Ryeol Kim Managing Director & Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI CORPORATION10.49%165
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION17.14%53 346
ITOCHU CORPORATION7.67%48 334
MITSUI & CO., LTD.9.86%46 481
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-51.31%26 538
MARUBENI CORPORATION27.62%24 386
