  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A042670   KR7042670000

HYUNDAI DOOSAN INFRACORE CO., LTD.

(A042670)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-16
4680.00 KRW   +1.08%
Hyundai Doosan Infracore : HDI Appoints Professor Pahk of SNU ME as Chaired Professor
PU
09/20Palantir signs $20 million deal with S.Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries
RE
09/20Palantir Technologies, Hyundai Heavy Industries Expand Foundry Partnership
DJ
Hyundai Doosan Infracore : HDI Appoints Professor Pahk of SNU ME as Chaired Professor

10/18/2022 | 07:43am EDT
CEO of Hyundai Doosan Infracore Cho Young-chul (left) and Chaired Professor of Seoul National University Department of Mechanical Engineering Pahk Heui-jae (right) taking a commemorative photo after the Appointment Ceremony

On September 6, Hyundai Doosan Infracore (HDI) appointed Dr. Pahk Heui-jae as a Chaired Professor at the 'Chaired Professor Appointment Ceremony between Hyundai Doosan Infracore - Seoul National University Department of Mechanical Engineering', held at Seoul National University's College of Engineering, as part of its effort to strengthen industrial and academic cooperation and to promote technological exchanges.


The appointment ceremony was attended by over twenty people including the Chair and Professor of Seoul National University Department of Mechanical Engineering (SNU ME) Ahn Sung-hoon, Chaired Professor Pahk Heui-jae, and HDI CEO Cho Young-chul.


HDI and SNU ME have been strengthening industrial and academic cooperation since 2009 after signing the BK21 agreement, resulting in joint research projects, HDI scholarships and other various activities. They have created more than thirty practical achievements including the development of a hybrid excavator that optimizes fuel efficiency of construction machineries, and have high hopes that the appointment of a Chaired Professor will further expand their scope of cooperation.


Dr. Pahk is known for having great insight in not only corporate matters but also the R&D sector with his experience of founding SNU Precision Co., Ltd., the first laboratory venture company at the SNU College of Engineering in 1998, and working as the Head of the Research and Development (R&D) Strategy Planning Department at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. Dr. Pahk will be serving as a Chaired Professor for a maximum of three years and will be working on fostering more collaborative activities between HDI and SNU ME including ▲technological exchanges and joint research, ▲technology forums with professors and researchers, ▲mutual cooperation on nurturing future talents, and more.


An HDI staff mentioned that "Technological development is inevitable if we want to stand side by side with global top tiers in the construction machinery industry" and added, "We hope that this agreement between Korea's no. 1 construction equipment company and university will be a starting point in collecting each other's strengths and reinforcing competitiveness in the future technology sector."
Participants including the CEO of Hyundai Doosan Infracore Cho Young-chul (eighth from the right), Chaired Professor of Seoul National University Department of Mechanical Engineering Pahk Heui-jae (seventh from the right) taking a commemorative photo after the 'Hyundai Doosan Infracore Chaired Professor Appointment Ceremony' held at Seoul National University's College of Engineering

Disclaimer

Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 11:42:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
