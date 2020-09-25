Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.    A267260   KR7267260008

HYUNDAI ELECTRIC & ENERGY SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

(A267260)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 09/24
15250 KRW   -3.17%
04:50aHitachi ABB Power Grids will hit 2025 target thanks to green revolution - CEO
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hitachi ABB Power Grids will hit 2025 target thanks to green revolution - CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 04:50am EDT
Logo of Hitachi ABB Power Grids is seen in Zurich

The power grids business Hitachi bought from ABB for $11 billion is likely to hit the upper end of its 2025 targets despite the effects of a coronavirus downturn over the next two years, Chief Executive Claudio Facchin said.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids, whose products connect power stations to homes and factories, expects a recovery as countries launch stimulus packages and the electricity industry switches to greener technologies.

The company which competes with Siemens, General Electric and Hyundai, is due to give an update on its financial targets in October.

"We see the pandemic as having a temporary effect and we're optimistic about the future," Facchin told Reuters.

"COVID-19 has a negative impact on us in 2020 and 2021 ... but by 2023 and 2024 we should not see any more effect. We expect an actual positive swing when the recovery and stimulus packages kick in," he said.

Although global electricity demand is set to fall 6% this year, demand for wind and solar is rising 5%, the International Energy Agency estimates.

"The pandemic has accelerated the conversion from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy like wind and solar," said Facchin, 55, who also led the business when ABB was its owner.

"We are helping customers master the additional complexity of variable renewable energy sources and combining information technology and operational technology to improve efficiency."

Projects at Zurich-based Hitachi ABB Power Grids, whose annual orders of $10 billion are equivalent to 10% of Hitachi's revenue, include connecting the world's largest offshore wind farm in the North Sea to Britain's power grid.

In China it is delivering some of the world's longest powerlines, including a 1,700-km link to transmit hydro-generated electricity from Sichuan province to Jiangxi province.

Facchin said he was confident the business could beat the 2-3% growth annual growth rate for the $100 billion global power grid market.

The company, which employs 36,000, will tap Hitachi's expertise in IT and digital technology to enable predictive maintenance of power grids, for example.

It will use Hitachi's financing arm will to help clients fund projects, and increase its service business, Facchin said.

The Italian executive was confident he could raise profitability, which investors saw as a problem when ABB owned it.

It is targeting operational EBITA margins of 8 to 12%, up from 6.5% expected in the year to March 2021.

"We are going to be at the upper end of this corridor by 2025," Facchin said.

By John Revill

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD 0.00% 23.12 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -0.82% 6.06 Delayed Quote.-45.70%
HITACHI, LTD. -3.28% 3568 End-of-day quote.-22.87%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -3.13% 13950 End-of-day quote.-22.07%
HYUNDAI ELECTRIC & ENERGY SYSTEMS CO., LTD. -3.17% 15250 End-of-day quote.32.03%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -4.46% 171500 End-of-day quote.42.32%
SIEMENS AG -0.83% 112.56 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HYUNDAI ELECTRIC & ENERGY SYSTEMS CO., LTD.
04:50aHitachi ABB Power Grids will hit 2025 target thanks to green revolution - CEO
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 889 B 1,61 B 1,61 B
Net income 2020 24,0 B 0,02 B 0,02 B
Net Debt 2020 414 B 0,35 B 0,35 B
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 549 B 468 M 469 M
EV / Sales 2020 291x
EV / Sales 2021 276x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart HYUNDAI ELECTRIC & ENERGY SYSTEMS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI ELECTRIC & ENERGY SYSTEMS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14 625,00 KRW
Last Close Price 15 250,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 4,92%
Spread / Average Target -4,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Myung-Rim Jung President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Young-Gi Kim Chief Technology Officer
Seok-Hyeong Lee Independent Director
Seung-Woo Ryu Independent Director
Seok-Ho Geum Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI ELECTRIC & ENERGY SYSTEMS CO., LTD.32.03%468
KEYENCE CORPORATION20.19%106 643
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE13.06%64 451
NIDEC CORPORATION26.96%53 881
EATON CORPORATION PLC5.20%39 522
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-15.57%38 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group