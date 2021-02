Hyundai Heavy said it signed a pact to sell 38% of Hyundai Global Service shares to U.S. investment firm KKR for 646 billion won, adding that it would get a cash dividend of 150 billion won from Hyundai Global Service.

In a statement, KKR said it valued Hyundai Global Service at nearly 2 trillion won.

($1=1,109.6800 won)

