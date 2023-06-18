Hyundai Mobis : 2022 Corporate Governance Report

In accordance with Article 24-2 of the KOSPI Market Disclosure Regulations, Hyundai Mobis has published this Report to help investors understand the current status of corporate governance. This Report on Hyundai Mobis corporate governance structure has been prepared and is current as of December 31, 2022, and any changes taking place as of the end of May 2023 have been separately specified. Please also be advised that, as for the details of the governance-related activities within the Report, those of the period subject to disclosure (running from January 1, 2022 until December 31, 2022) are provided, and the results of material changes, if any, that were made between the record date of this Report and the end of May 2023 have been separately specified with the effective date of such changes.

Ⅱ. Status of Corporate Governance

1. Corporate Governance Policy

Principles of Governance

As a global company, Hyundai Mobis is endeavoring to secure credible relationship with all stakeholders and faithfully carry out management activities through building sound corporate governance. The Company promotes the transparent and responsible management under the supervision of a professional and independent board of directors, and pursues the promotion of the rights of the shareholders, customers, partners and all the other stakeholders in a balanced manner. Through such, the Company attempts to position itself with continuously sustainable future.

Direction and Priority of Policy A. Shareholders

In accordance with the Articles of Incorporation and the Corporate Governance Charter, Hyundai Mobis endeavors to (1) provide fair voting rights to the shareholders and support the convenient exercise of such rights, and to (2) provide the corporate information to the shareholders in a timely and fair manner.

First, for convenience of the shareholders to exercise their voting rights and also to promote their participation at the shareholders' meeting, the meetings were convened on days avoiding AGM concentration dates. To secure the quorum for voting and for the convenience of exercising the shareholders' voting rights, we conducted electronic voting and solicitation of proxy votes by proxy documents. Moreover, for the shareholders who were unable to attend shareholders' meeting in person, Hyundai Mobis began live broadcast of the annual shareholders' meeting to allow the shareholders to view the meeting online since 2021. Furthermore, Hyundai Mobis has established shareholder return policies and implemented them in order to ensure that the shareholders will be entitled to an appropriate level of shareholder returns.

Meanwhile, in order to provide information to the shareholders in a timely manner, we publicly announced the date, time, place and agenda for the 46th Annual Shareholders' Meeting approximately 36 days before the actual meeting, which is significantly ahead of the deadline (i.e., 28 days in advance) suggested in the KCGS's code of governance practice as well as the legal deadline (i.e., 2 weeks in advance). In addition, to ensure that all shareholders will have fair access to the key corporate information, we post key IR materials in Korean and English on our website, including the shareholder value maximization policy and business results. To further enhance understanding and accessibility for domestic and foreign shareholders, we contact investors through meetings and conference calls regarding the agenda of the annual shareholders' meeting, business results, and large-scale investments, among others.

